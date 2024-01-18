Sponsored By

Nuvyyo sizes up ATSC 3.0 for new Tablo device, explores potential cable tie-upsNuvyyo sizes up ATSC 3.0 for new Tablo device, explores potential cable tie-ups

Grant Hall, CEO of Scripps-owned Nuvyyo, expands on the new, subscription-free Tablo video device for cord-cutters, how ATSC 3.0 fits into the future and how Tablo might make a connection with cable operators.

Jeff Baumgartner

January 18, 2024

At a Glance

  • How the business model for the Tablo has pivoted from monthly subscriptions to one focused on advertising (2:00)
  • How and why ATSC 3.0 fits into the Tablo product roadmap (5:30)
  • Why Tablo might be a good fit for cable operators (9:05)

LAS VEGAS – CES 2024 – Nuvyyo launched its retooled and redesigned Tablo device last August, pitching pay-TV cord-cutters on an over-the-air/over-the-top/DVR combo that weaves together local broadcast TV channels with a lineup of about 60 free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, including several channels from AMC Networks featuring the shows Killing Eve, The Walking Dead and Braxton Family Values.

Nuvyyo_Tablo_demo_at_Pepcom_event_at_CES_2024.jpg

Nuvyyo showed off its latest Tablo wares at the Pepcom event at CES 2024. (Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)

The enhanced form of Tablo emerged months after Nuvyyo was acquired by E.W. Scripps, one of the nation's largest TV broadcasters.

Nuvyyo's new $99.95 device (it's being offered by the company online at the discounted price of $79.95 at last check) also came on the scene with a new revenue model – a shift away from monthly subscriptions to a model focused on advertising. Nuvyyo also sells a four-tuner version of Tablo at an MSRP of $139.35 that's currently available at Best Buy, with broader distribution slated for sometime in Q1 2024.

At Pepcom, a press-only event that's part of the larger CES gadgetfest, Light Reading caught up with Nuvyyo CEO Grant Hall to discuss the features of the new Tablo, who it's targeted to and what's on the product roadmap. On that roadmap: a future version of the product that will support ATSC 3.0, the next-gen, IP-based broadcast signaling standard that supports 4K, high dynamic range, advanced advertising and immersive audio.

Hall also confirmed that Nuvyyo has held some initial discussions with cable operators about potential partnerships. Nothing's concrete yet, but several cable operators continue to explore new video options for their broadband-only customers. Tablo, a device that combines access to free, over-the-air broadcast channels along with a lineup of FAST channels, might make a good fit.

Here are some topics we cover during the podcast:

  • A deeper dive into the features of the new Tablo product (1:00)

  • How the business model for Tablo has pivoted from monthly subscriptions to one focused on advertising (2:00)

  • What segments of the market, including pay-TV cord-cutters, that the new Tablo is focused on (3:15)

  • How and why ATSC 3.0 fits into the Tablo product roadmap (5:30)

  • How Tablo is being distributed online and at retail (8:00)

  • Why Tablo might be a good fit for cable operators (9:05)

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Net neutrality text on a computer screen and a golden law scales balance
Regulatory & Politics
Cable pitches suggestions as FCC plows ahead on net neutrality rules
Cable pitches suggestions as FCC plows ahead on net neutrality rules

Jan 18, 2024

Woman taking pizza slice from chopping board, overhead view
Network Automation
T-Mobile warns of friction between net neutrality and network slicing
T-Mobile warns of friction between net neutrality and network slicing

Jan 18, 2024

Telecommunications tower on moutaintop
5G
America's 5G buildouts move into unknown territory
America's 5G buildouts move into unknown territory

Jan 18, 2024

Cairo with pyramids in the background.
5G
Telecom Egypt gets nation's first 5G license for $150M
Telecom Egypt gets nation's first 5G license for $150M

Jan 18, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks`Power & Energy Efficiency Strategies for 5G Networks
Jan 16, 2024
1 Min Read
5G Advanced Radio Access
5G
Partner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN InnovationsPartner Report - Unlocking the 5G-Advanced Opportunity: An Essential Guide to Major RAN Innovations
Jan 5, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Phil Harvey and Ibrahim Gedeon
AI & Machine Learning
Ibrahim Gedeon is not the retiring type
Ibrahim Gedeon is not the retiring type

Jan 18, 2024

Sponsored Content
Airties Highlights Smart Wi-Fi Trends for Broadband Providers
Airties Highlights Smart Wi-Fi Trends for Broadband Providers

Jan 12, 2024

Sponsored Content
WWT Immersive XR Experiences
WWT Immersive XR Experiences

Jan 4, 2024