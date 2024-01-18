LAS VEGAS – CES 2024 – Nuvyyo launched its retooled and redesigned Tablo device last August, pitching pay-TV cord-cutters on an over-the-air/over-the-top/DVR combo that weaves together local broadcast TV channels with a lineup of about 60 free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels, including several channels from AMC Networks featuring the shows Killing Eve, The Walking Dead and Braxton Family Values.

Nuvyyo showed off its latest Tablo wares at the Pepcom event at CES 2024. (Source: Jeff Baumgartner/Light Reading)

The enhanced form of Tablo emerged months after Nuvyyo was acquired by E.W. Scripps, one of the nation's largest TV broadcasters.

Nuvyyo's new $99.95 device (it's being offered by the company online at the discounted price of $79.95 at last check) also came on the scene with a new revenue model – a shift away from monthly subscriptions to a model focused on advertising. Nuvyyo also sells a four-tuner version of Tablo at an MSRP of $139.35 that's currently available at Best Buy, with broader distribution slated for sometime in Q1 2024.

At Pepcom, a press-only event that's part of the larger CES gadgetfest, Light Reading caught up with Nuvyyo CEO Grant Hall to discuss the features of the new Tablo, who it's targeted to and what's on the product roadmap. On that roadmap: a future version of the product that will support ATSC 3.0, the next-gen, IP-based broadcast signaling standard that supports 4K, high dynamic range, advanced advertising and immersive audio.

Hall also confirmed that Nuvyyo has held some initial discussions with cable operators about potential partnerships. Nothing's concrete yet, but several cable operators continue to explore new video options for their broadband-only customers. Tablo, a device that combines access to free, over-the-air broadcast channels along with a lineup of FAST channels, might make a good fit.

Here are some topics we cover during the podcast: