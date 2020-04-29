Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
The Edge

NextWave's Allen Salmasi returns with edge computing startup Veea

News Analysis Martha DeGrasse, Contributor, Light Reading 4/29/2020
Comment (0)

The network edge can have many meanings, but to the team at New York startup Veea, the edge is where end-user devices connect to the larger network. Whether that connectivity is through Ethernet, cellular, Wi-Fi or an Internet of Things (IoT) protocol, Veea wants to deliver it packaged with enough compute power to process data on-premises.

At least, that's the new goal of Veea's chairman Allen Salmasi, a 40-year veteran of the communications industry who helped develop the CDMA protocol and was once one of Qualcomm's biggest shareholders. Salmasi went on to found NextWave Telecom, which famously bid $4.7 billion for PCS spectrum in 1996, filed for bankruptcy when it could not pay, went all the way to the Supreme Court to win control of the spectrum in 2003, and then sold it to Verizon in 2005. Salmasi then started NextWave Wireless, which among other activities acquired firms like PacketVideo and IPWireless.

After selling NextWave Wireless' spectrum to AT&T in 2013, Salmasi and his son Michael started Max2, which launched an edge computing server called VeeaHub in 2018. Max2 changed its name to Veea later that year, and then purchased Virtuosys for its mobile edge computing platform, adding key software to its edge server hardware.

That hardware is a box roughly the size of a Wi-Fi router that can connect to on-premises devices via LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, LoRa, Zigbee, Ethernet, USB or legacy protocols like RS232. Later this year Veea plans to add 5G and 802.11ax to the mix. The company has three VeeaHub models: one for homes or small businesses, one for enterprise customers, and one for outdoor use. All can be managed with a smartphone app.

Since the VeeaHubs can use cellular for backhaul, the company is marketing them as solutions for pop-up networks as well as more permanent installations. They're sold as a service, starting at $20 per month per box. Veea's team believes customers will see the value as they realize that the VeeaHub can function as an LTE router, a public Wi-Fi access point, an IoT gateway and firewall, a Bluetooth receiver and beacon, and a Linux VPN server.

"It is an access point and a server," explained Kurt Michel, Veea's senior VP of marketing. The VeeaHub leverages multicore processors; some models use Cavium chips and some use Qualcomm. The hubs can be connected with a Wi-Fi mesh network to provide local compute capability, Michel said. He believes that as companies connect more and more devices to the Internet, they will find many good reasons – from security to bandwidth and latency – not to send all their data to the cloud.

"I don't see this as competitive with the data center; I see it as complementary," he said.

Michel said on-premises servers make sense for a number of emerging 5G use cases, particularly AI. He referenced Veea's new AdEdge software, which captures and analyzes images of people as they stop to look at digital advertising. "Unless you are actually doing processing locally to distinguish whether something is a face or not, you are going to be sending massive amounts of data up into the cloud … far more than you need to," Michel said.

Michel and his team envision applications migrating from the cloud to the VeeaHubs. "Because we are running containers we have software portability," Michel said. "You can migrate applications out to the device edge and run it on VeeaHubs." He said Veea's Linux-based platform supports the operation of containerized software as well as the company's own applications for retail, municipal and smart building verticals. Veea also has an application development kit to enable third parties to write software for its platform.

In order to get software developers on board, Veea will need to seed the market with its hardware, since the company's software and hardware are tightly integrated. With roughly 100 full-time employees, including salespeople around the world, Veea is marketing its all-in-one solution to network operators that want to extend connectivity and computing power into buildings, and to small business owners that want to create private networks.

— Martha DeGrasse, special to Light Reading. Follow her @mardegrasse

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Seminar Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE