Dell'Oro: MEC market fails to materialize, forecasts drop over 20%
News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/23/2023
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) market has failed to materialize as expected, and we are lowering expectations by more than 20 percent for 2023. In addition, the China Mobile Core Network (MCN) market hit a steep decline in Q1 2023 weighing down the total market.
Additional highlights from the Q1 2023 Mobile Core Network and Multi-Access Edge Computing Report include:
- The top MCN vendors worldwide for Q1 2023 were Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and ZTE.
- The top MCN vendors worldwide, excluding China, for Q1 2023 were Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia.
- The top 5G MCN vendors worldwide for Q1 2023 were Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE, and Nokia.
- We count 43 Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) that have launched commercial 5G SA eMBB networks as of Q1 2023.
