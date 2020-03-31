AlefEdge to use Microsoft Azure for real-time advertising with edge computing

New York startup AlefEdge is moving forward despite the pandemic, announcing today that it will partner with Microsoft to launch edge-based real-time advertising on Microsoft Azure.

"The time is now to positively evolve the Internet, and together we are working to help customers transform their businesses by delivering impactful, human-centered solutions to the market," said AlefEdge CEO Ganesh Sundaram in a press release.

AlefEdge creates 5G edge applications using open application program interfaces (APIs). Its current focus is connecting screens to the 5G edge to enable service providers to deliver targeted advertising in real-time. The company says it will launch Alef AdVision later this year on Microsoft Azure Edge Zones.

Microsoft says Azure Edge Zones enable distributed applications with a common cloud-based architecture. The software giant says developers can use Azure Edge Zones to build applications in Azure and connect directly to 5G networks.

In that respect, Microsoft's edge zones are similar to the Wavelength service that Amazon AWS launched with partners including Verizon and Vodafone last year.

Microsoft's announcement with AlefEdge follows the company's news that it will purchase Affirmed Networks for an undisclosed amount. Affirmed creates software for mobile core networks and counts AT&T, Orange, Vodafone and Telus as customers. Taken together, the Affirmed purchase and the partnership with AlefEdge demonstrate Microsoft's growing commitment to the wireless carrier market in general and edge computing and 5G in particular.

AlefEdge has partnered with at least 45 companies in the software and wireless ecosystems, including Vapor IO, which is building mini data centers at macro tower sites. AlefEdge was founded in 2013 and is privately held.

— Martha DeGrasse, special to Light Reading. Follow her@mardegrasse