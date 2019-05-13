Eurofins Named Exclusive Testing Partner for CI Plus 2.0

BRISTOL, UK -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced that it will serve as the official test partner for the CI Plus 2.0 standard. As appointed by CI Plus LLP, the CI Plus Trust Authority, comprised of Sony, Samsung, TP Vision, Panasonic, Neotion and SMiT, Eurofins Digital Testing is currently the official CI Plus test partner for CI Plus 1.4.

The CI Plus standard is an enhanced security system that allows manufacturers, operators and broadcasters to deliver secure content on digital TV receivers via the Common Interface (CI) and Conditional Access Module (CAM). The next-gen CI Plus 2.0 specification adds a USB-form factor, whereby consumers can receive pay-TV services by leveraging USB-based CAMs.

Eurofins will provide early access to the automated CI Plus 2.0 test tool to enable pre-testing of devices in advance of certification. Eurofins’ early access programme to the CI Plus 2.0 test tool will begin in the coming months, and licensees interested in participating in this programme are advised to contact Eurofins directly.

Eurofins Digital Testing