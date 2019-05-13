& cplSiteName &

Eurofins Named Exclusive Testing Partner for CI Plus 2.0

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
5/13/2019
50%
50%

BRISTOL, UK -- Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance (QA) and testing services, today announced that it will serve as the official test partner for the CI Plus 2.0 standard. As appointed by CI Plus LLP, the CI Plus Trust Authority, comprised of Sony, Samsung, TP Vision, Panasonic, Neotion and SMiT, Eurofins Digital Testing is currently the official CI Plus test partner for CI Plus 1.4.

The CI Plus standard is an enhanced security system that allows manufacturers, operators and broadcasters to deliver secure content on digital TV receivers via the Common Interface (CI) and Conditional Access Module (CAM). The next-gen CI Plus 2.0 specification adds a USB-form factor, whereby consumers can receive pay-TV services by leveraging USB-based CAMs.

Eurofins will provide early access to the automated CI Plus 2.0 test tool to enable pre-testing of devices in advance of certification. Eurofins’ early access programme to the CI Plus 2.0 test tool will begin in the coming months, and licensees interested in participating in this programme are advised to contact Eurofins directly.

Eurofins Digital Testing

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Reject Limits. Build the Future.
By David Wang, Huawei
China Telecom & Huawei Jointly Complete the World's First End-to-End 5G SA Voice & Video Call
By Jay Liu, Senior Marketing Manager, Cloud Core Product Line, Huawei Technologies
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Slideshow: NAB 2019
More Slideshows
Infographics