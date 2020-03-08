FCC updates Speed Test app

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission announced today the release of an updated version of its FCC Speed Test app, continuing its commitment to ensure consumers have the tools and resources to evaluate how well their mobile broadband connections are performing. This app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play, has been updated to work the with latest versions of the iOS and Android operating systems. Like its predecessor, the updated app allows users to test their cellular and Wi-Fi network performance for download and upload speed, latency, jitter, and packet loss. Consistent with the FCC’s commitment to maintaining user privacy, the app collects no personal or uniquely identifiable information.

“This new and improved app is an important tool that will empower consumers to collect information about the services they are receiving,” said Dr. Monisha Ghosh, FCC Chief Technology Officer. “These improvements will build on the success of this effort over the years and help the FCC bridge the digital divide. The app has also been updated to collect information about 5G networks to help inform the agency in its work on next-generation wireless services.”

The FCC Speed Test app is integral to the mobile Measuring Broadband America program which ensures that the Commission meets requirements to conduct and make public periodic surveys of broadband performance in residential consumer markets to evaluate the national characteristics of broadband service capability. It supports the Commission’s open broadband data program, contributing to information made freely available to the public about the nation’s mobile broadband performance in multiple forms. In addition, the data also helps inform the Commission’s fact-based decision-making on broadband policy issues. These data sets continue to be updated, and the raw data sets are available for public download on the FCC’s webpage. Now included is the latest data for mobile measurements conducted by the FCC Speed Test App through the second quarter of 2020. These data sets will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

