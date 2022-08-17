Sign In Register
Services

Zayo launches API Developer Portal

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/17/2022
Comment (0)

BOULDER, Colo. – Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global communications infrastructure platform, today announced the launch of its Application Programming Interface (API) Developer Portal, providing customers with a single online platform to explore, on-board and test live environments with existing API offerings and stay informed about upcoming developments.

One of the biggest challenges enterprises face when working with multiple vendors is siloed information and data. With Zayo's API Developer Portal, customers now have a centralized, well-organized, easily navigable repository of information about automating business processes with Zayo.

Currently, Zayo receives hundreds of thousands API calls a month originating from 100+ customers. These requests come through key partners such as Connectbase, ACS Solutions, GeoTel, Upstack, NDA Corp, Masterstream and LMX as well as direct integrations. Benefits of Zayo's existing API offerings include:

  • Network Discovery: Zayo's Building Validation, Location and Cloud Service Provider APIs enable customers to analyze how Zayo's network availability powers their business footprint.
  • Quote and Order: Customers can grow their business capabilities by leveraging Zayo products in its Product Catalog API, generating quotes with the Quote API, and automating the ordering process through the Order API.
  • Service Management: Customers are able to retrieve critical service information, get support for issues and keep track of planned outages with the Service Inventory, Ticketing, Ticket Catalog and Maintenance Cases APIs.
  • In addition to the API developer portal, Zayo has started the roll out of MEF API "Lifecycle Service Orchestration" (LSO) Sonata "Billie" release for quoting and ordering as well as performance monitoring. Further incorporation of MEF standards will enable Zayo to better serve its global carrier and enterprise customers to buy services in a standardized way and to automate MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet.

Read the full press release here.

Zayo

