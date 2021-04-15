Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Titans told to toe the line in China's tech crackdown

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 4/15/2021
Comment (0)

Meituan, ByteDance, JD.com, and nine other Chinese tech giants have all promised Beijing they will behave.

The alphabet of China's tech crackdown, we now know, goes past Alibaba. It now goes on to Baidu, ByteDance, and on down to Weibo.

China's government had just finished fining Jack Ma's e-commerce giant a record $2.8 billion for abusing its market dominance, after a four-month probe.

Toe the line: China's tech tycoons are paying the price for challenging Chinese president Xi Jinping. (Source: Michael Temer on Flickr CC2.0)
Toe the line: China's tech tycoons are paying the price for challenging Chinese president Xi Jinping.
(Source: Michael Temer on Flickr CC2.0)

But then on Tuesday market watchdog, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), issued a stern edict too to 34 other Internet companies.

This group, which also includes the video service Kuaishou and the e-commerce platforms Pinduoduo, were all instructed to "heed Alibaba's example."

They were told to improve what the watchdog called their anti-competitive practices and abuses of their market positions – and do all this within the next month.

This fine, though the largest the agency had ever handed out, was less than many observers expected. There was a general feeling Ma's company had dodged one.

"The base line of policies cannot be crossed, the red line of laws cannot be touched," explained the SAMR.

Alibaba's chief sin, said the regulators, was in bullying retailers into offering their goods exclusively on Alibaba's digital shelves. (Instead of, for instance, having dealings too with its rivals Pinduoduo and JD.com.)

The watchdog had also summoned JD.com, the search engine Baidu, and owner ByteDance to a dressing down.

All 34 companies will have to undergo inspections over the next month, and make a pledge – as nine already have done – to obey society's rules and laws.

Food delivery company Meituan says it will accept greater regulatory oversight, and will "consciously maintain market order" and "won't force merchants to 'pick one of two' through unreasonable means."

ByteDance, owner of Tiktok and Douyin, went one further and issued a 13-point pledge promising to strengthen its compliance with the government's rules, and avoid abusing its power in the market.

A mandarin crackdown

Beijing's crackdown parallels others made against technology giants which have already begun to hit their stride in Washington, London and Brussels.

Each of these cities has warned tech companies they face investigations and fines for abusing their market dominance, by using acquisitions and access to their platform to squeeze out smaller rivals.

The crackdown all began when Jack Ma, whose $35 billion IPO for Ant was imminent, made a crack about "pawn shop" lenders and the "old men" of the banking community, who didn't understand the Internet.

This sounds reasonably tame by the standards of Elon Musk's tweets, but China was not impressed.

For one, some of these banks are state-owned. And China's government often has a sense of humor failure about criticism of itself.

China's tech tycoons haven't quite been themselves lately, drolly noted the Economist recently. Jack Ma hasn't been sighted for months (except in one video where he discusses China's education system).

Another, the country's richest citizen, Pony Ma, has in parliament called for stricter regulation of Tencent. (Note: he is literally Tencent's founder and CEO.)

Ant Group's Simon Hu stepped down as its CEO just days after. China's government has made Ant recast itself as a financial holding company, quite the opposite of its quite successful asset-light model for pairing borrowers up with lenders.

Further adventures of the Ant-crushing dragon

Simon Hu's departure was soon followed by that of Colin Huang, who stepped down as chairman of Pinduoduo moments after his online grocer overtook Alibaba as China's biggest e-shopping platform by numbers of shoppers.

Still, in not dishing out fines now and giving these platforms a month to change their practices, it all could have been worse.

This crackdown also has a distinctively Chinese flavor.

Tech titans like Jack Ma and Pony Ma have amassed glittering wealth in a country that is in theory Communist.

But more importantly, they've upstaged President Xi Jinping. (The reason behind Colin Huang's speedy departure, after eclipsing Jack Ma in wealth.)

Interested in Asia? Check out our dedicated content channel here on Light Reading.

Beyond cutting the country's tycoons down to size, China's government now has eyes on tech companies' big pools of data.

China's super-apps, like Tencent's WeChat, have a rich picture of their users that Google and Facebook could only dream of. WeChat does everything from chat to posts to payments.

Credit scoring is one area where the central bank never quite managed to succeed in forging a centralized system. But state-controlled entities have taken stakes in two brand new personal credit companies.

So like elsewhere, China's government is making an antitrust crackdown on Big Tech, too.

Just now with a big side order of don't-get-too-big-for-your-britches and please-share-along-your data.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
MONETIZE THE ENTERPRISE-6 WAYS TO CAPTURE THE B2B OPPORTUNITY
THE 3 KEY DIGITAL MEDIATION CHALLENGES - AND HOW TO SOLVE THEM
APAC CSP BOOSTS EFFICIENCY OF ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS WITH CSG
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE