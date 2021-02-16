Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Norway’s Ice Group updates guidance after sizzling Q4

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 2/16/2021
Comment (0)

Ice Group, the third mobile operator in Norway, painted a positive picture of its performance in 2020 despite the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to CEO Eivind Helgaker, the operator achieved "several important milestones" last year, including the first full year of positive EBITDA.

The telco is also stepping up the construction of its own 4G network, and has launched pilots of its Nokia-supplied 5G network in Tromsø and Oslo.

Scaling up: Ice Group is busy building out its 4G network – which helped push up earnings despite COVID-19. (Source: Ice Group)
Scaling up: Ice Group is busy building out its 4G network – which helped push up earnings despite COVID-19.
(Source: Ice Group)

Ice updated its guidance for 2021 to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15-20%. Helgaker noted that the guidance is based on assumptions that the coronavirus will continue to adversely impact the Norwegian market until at least the third quarter of this year.

The CEO said a new national roaming agreement with Telia that took effect from January 1, 2021 is expected to help lower costs, alongside efforts to increase its own network coverage.

In a rare example of a single month's figures compared to the previous year, Helgaker illustrated how the agreement is already helping Ice's bottom line.

"For example, for January 2021 our national roaming cost was NOK14 million [US$1.67 million], which is 60% less than in January last year, despite having 12% more customers in January this year," said Helgaker.

"This was contributing to an increase in adjusted EBITDA from -NOK28 million in January 2020 to NOK33 million in January 2021, increasing the adjusted EBITDA margin from -17% to 18%, an increase of 35 percentage points."

The operator is also endeavoring to reduce reliance on its roaming partner by building more of its own basestations and bringing more traffic to its own network. In 2020, it added 771 new basestations with 191 new sites in the fourth quarter alone. It now operates a total of 2,887 live basestations.

Ice has also just appointed Per Heyeraas as its interim chief financial officer, to replace Henning Karlsrud with effect from March 1, 2021.

On the up

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Ice said it achieved an "all time high" operational revenue of NOK572 million (US$68 million), up 15% year on year. It also hailed its "best ever" adjusted EBITDA result of NOK30 million ($3.58 million), equivalent to an EBITDA margin of 5%.

The operator said it continued to increase its market share and added 20,000 new subscribers in the fourth quarter.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

In August 2020, Ice said it had captured a 10% share of the mobile market after five years of operation and is targeting a 20% market share in the medium term with the aim of reaching 25% in the long term.

For the full-year 2020, Ice Group reported revenue of NOK2.1 billion ($251 million), up from NOK1.86 billion the year before. Adjusted EBITDA was NOK41 million ($4.9 million), "a vast improvement" from minus NOK165 million in 2019, the operator said.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
vRAN Value Proposition and Cost Modeling
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Unleash experience-first networking with Juniper Paragon Automation By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE