Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Nextlink Internet acquires Xtreamair in Iowa

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/3/2020
Comment (0)

HUDSON OAKS, Texas – Nextlink Internet today announced it has acquired Xtreamair, an internet service business operating in western Iowa and headquartered in Cushing, Iowa, as part of Nextlink's expansion of broadband and voice services in small towns and rural markets across the central USA. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nextlink Internet is a rural-focused provider of high-speed broadband and voice services to more than 50,000 residential, business, institutional and governmental customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. As an active participant in the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) rural connectivity programs, Nextlink Internet is aggressively deploying service to more than 100,000 homes and businesses in small communities and rural areas across those six states.

Nextlink also is actively involved in Microsoft's Airband Initiative, bringing additional strategic relationships and innovations to the challenge of serving rural areas.

Bill Baker, CEO of Nextlink Internet, said, "We are truly excited to have the team at Xtreamair join us in our expansion across Iowa. They are a great fit with us in terms of their dedication to rural and small-town subscribers and the overall cultural fit between our organizations."

Baker added, "Xtreamair's footprint covers a large portion of western Iowa straddling U.S. Route 20, including parts of Woodbury, Ida, Sac, and Buena Vista counties. We will begin working immediately to upgrade and expand the Xtreamair network so that subscribers will be able to access download speeds of up to 100mb, and we are working to be finished by the end of 2020."

Bob Bendixen, the founder and former owner of Xtreamair, said, "Nextlink's expertise and resources will be great for Iowa and our local communities. Our customers will benefit from the expansion and upgrade of our networks, and we will be able to utilize the same staff that everyone has known for years while creating more jobs in western Iowa as Nextlink builds the team out with additional resources."

Nextlink

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Next-Generation Central Office (NGCO)
Laying the Foundations for a 5G Data Center Through NFVi
How QCT MANO Opens the Door to 5G Data Center Success
Building Versatile uCPE Platforms Through Partnership
Leading Telcos Are Innovating With New Digital Stacks to Disrupt Customer Experiences
Solution Brief: Building High-Performance NFV uCPE for Small Offices
Use Case: Whitebox uCPE Enables High-Availability SD-WAN in Retail Edges
Selection Guide: Pre-Validated uCPE & SD-WAN Solutions
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2020 6GHz band for 5G: the Opportunities for Society
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
Premium Networks Build Differentiated Competitiveness for Carriers By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE