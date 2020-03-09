Nextlink Internet acquires Xtreamair in Iowa

HUDSON OAKS, Texas – Nextlink Internet today announced it has acquired Xtreamair, an internet service business operating in western Iowa and headquartered in Cushing, Iowa, as part of Nextlink's expansion of broadband and voice services in small towns and rural markets across the central USA. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nextlink Internet is a rural-focused provider of high-speed broadband and voice services to more than 50,000 residential, business, institutional and governmental customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. As an active participant in the Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) rural connectivity programs, Nextlink Internet is aggressively deploying service to more than 100,000 homes and businesses in small communities and rural areas across those six states.

Nextlink also is actively involved in Microsoft's Airband Initiative, bringing additional strategic relationships and innovations to the challenge of serving rural areas.

Bill Baker, CEO of Nextlink Internet, said, "We are truly excited to have the team at Xtreamair join us in our expansion across Iowa. They are a great fit with us in terms of their dedication to rural and small-town subscribers and the overall cultural fit between our organizations."

Baker added, "Xtreamair's footprint covers a large portion of western Iowa straddling U.S. Route 20, including parts of Woodbury, Ida, Sac, and Buena Vista counties. We will begin working immediately to upgrade and expand the Xtreamair network so that subscribers will be able to access download speeds of up to 100mb, and we are working to be finished by the end of 2020."

Bob Bendixen, the founder and former owner of Xtreamair, said, "Nextlink's expertise and resources will be great for Iowa and our local communities. Our customers will benefit from the expansion and upgrade of our networks, and we will be able to utilize the same staff that everyone has known for years while creating more jobs in western Iowa as Nextlink builds the team out with additional resources."

