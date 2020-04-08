Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Services

Liberty Global boasts biggest net customer adds in over two years

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 8/4/2020
Comment (0)

US cable giant Liberty Global appears to be weathering the COVID-19 storm fairly well. Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 was down only 0.2%, year-on-year, to $1.19 billion.

Turnover fell 4.5%, over the same period, to $2.72 billion.

Liberty Global pinned some of the blame here on unfavorable swings in foreign currency exchange, as well as the cancellation of certain sporting events in the UK.

The company nonetheless reaffirmed its original full-year guidance metrics.

"Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to effectively navigate through these unprecedented times," asserted CEO Mike Fries.

He went on to claim that the balance "remains in great shape" with $9.8 billion of total liquidity for the full company.

In terms of net customer and broadband additions, Fries said it was the best performance in over two years.

Largely thanks to growing popularity of Virgin Media's fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) bundles in the UK, Liberty Global reported overall net customer additions of 7,700.

Virgin Media racked up 23,900 customer net gains – the best result in four years – compared to a net loss of 5,600 during Q2 2019. FMC penetration in the UK stands at 23%.

Operations in Switzerland and Belgium continued to suffer net customer losses – 16,400 and 2,900 respectively – but this was an improvement on Q2 2019 (18,100 and 8,200).

Much of the improvement, said Fries, was helped by increased customer satisfaction. Net promoter scores were apparently at "record highs" across the majority of Liberty Global's footprint.

Even so, there was a sharp Q2 loss from continuing operations of 48%, to $504 million, year-on-year.

If Light Reading is interpreting it right from the somewhat convoluted wording, there seems to have been some outstanding Q2 costs associated with the discontinued UPC Holding operations in Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic.

There was no hard news from the official Q2 statement about the proposed merger between Virgin Media and mobile network operator Telefónica UK, which operates under the O2 brand.

"We are making great progress with pre-merger planning for our announced combination," said Fries, "and are working closely with the European Commission and UK regulators to ensure a smooth review of the transaction."

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can't Fail
Article: Is Your Information Close Enough to the Edge
Success Story: NFV/Cloud Networks Readiness
Infographic: Service Provider – 6 Key Findings
Success Story: Improve Network Stability and Accelerate DDoS Attack Mitigation
Video: Give your customers an uninterrupted and unplugged access experience
Case Study: Automating Multivendor Networks to Improve Network Robustness and Reliability
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE