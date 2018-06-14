& cplSiteName &

Huawei Launches 'World's First' Converged ICT Cloud

6/21/2018
AMSTERDAM -- Huawei launched the world's first converged ICT cloud solution FusionCloud 6.3 during the Huawei Carrier IT Tech Forum, aiming to help carriers build a digital future with its “One Cloud" and full-stack cloud services.

With the level of virtualization remaining high, most carriers do not benefit from cloudification. Only by transforming IT resources can cloud-as-a-service and an ICT infrastructure platform enable the convergence of resources, applications and data to achieve the goal of "one cloud", to ensure that its value is fully utilized. To help achieve this, based on FusionCloud 6.3, Huawei has developed a new-generation private cloud for carriers, to create the world's first converged ICT cloud.

FusionCloud 6.3 supports internal IT applications, external innovative service applications, and telecom network applications, while managing multiple resource pools in a unified manner. In addition, the platform provides the industry’s largest number of full-stack cloud services, with over 40 services in the IaaS, PaaS, and DaaS layers. This greatly helps carriers to move core and heavy-load workloads to the cloud. Meanwhile, middleware services, such as message, cache, and database services that are required by application development, test, and production environments on the cloud, can be deployed within hours. In addition, leading microservice components and container capabilities enable applications to be provisioned in minutes and expanded in seconds.

FusionCloud 6.3 also helps carriers integrate the data capabilities of the BOM domain and provide OLAP (online analytical processing) capabilities such as offline analysis, stream processing and analysis, real-time retrieval, converged data warehouses, and OLTP (online transaction processing) database capabilities - including Oracle, MySql, and SqlServer to customers in “As-A-Service” mode. This functions can be invoked flexibly based on different service analysis requirements. The new PaaS services and the new cloud service catalog function support quick access to carriers' ISV applications as services, and provide a service innovation ecosystem for a carriers business departments.

