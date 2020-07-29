Chris Dedicoat joins PacketFabric Board of Directors as chairman

CULVER CITY, Calif. – PacketFabric, an innovator of fast, on-demand connectivity for enterprise customers, today announced it has named networking and technology leader, Chris Dedicoat, the former executive vice president of worldwide sales for Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO), to its board of directors. Dedicoat will be the lead independent director and chairman of the PacketFabric board.

"Chris has had an incredible track record over his career and with his vast experience and global business presence, we are beyond excited to have him join our team and chair our board," said Dave Ward, CEO PacketFabric.

Dedicoat has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the networking, hardware, software and technology industries. His innovative and effective sales strategies contributed to Cisco's leadership position in the market. Dedicoat currently sits on the board of directors for RStor, a leading provider of cloud services across any multicloud environment.

"PacketFabric is in position to see extraordinary growth in the next few years, and Chris' experience and guidance will help PacketFabric achieve that," said Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Chairman, CEO and Founder of NantWorks, a PacketFabric investor. "This company is meeting a unique need in the networking industry by empowering companies to easily move large amounts of data and provide visibility into the network through its innovative platform."

"Chris is a distinguished executive with practical experience in managing an industry-leading enterprise sales force for Cisco, which is highly relevant to PacketFabric as it grows," said Rick Shrotri, founder and managing partner of Digital Alpha, lead investor in PacketFabric. "Chris also has been an early thought leader in the need for innovative consumption models as well as technology platforms. We look forward to his guidance as PacketFabric delivers fundamental innovation to customers through Networking-as-a-Service."

PacketFabric's highly scalable SDN platform is a private Layer 2 NaaS that delivers instant and secure connectivity at speeds from 50Mbps to multi-100Gbps. CRN recently named PacketFabric one of the "Hottest Networking Startups of 2020." PacketFabric was proudly founded in 2015 by two women executives, Jezzibell Gilmore, the Chief Commercial Officer, and Anna Claiborne, the Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering.

