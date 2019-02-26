& cplSiteName &

Huawei's Wireless Fiber Boosts Dialog's HBB Services

2/26/2019
BARCELONA -- Dialog, one of Sri Lankan largest telecommunications service providers, shared its experience in wireless to the x (WTTx) service development at the 2019 Mobile World Congress. Dialog uses Huawei's innovative WTTx solutions to provide internet, video, voice, and VPN services to households and enterprises. As a result, from 2013 to 2018, Dialog was able to capture a 50 percent share of the net additions in home broadband (HBB), thereby increasing market share from 9% in 2013 to 30% in 2018. The rapid increase in Dialog's WTTx users led to a sharp increase in network traffic. To optimize user experience, Dialog deployed Huawei's Wireless Fiber solution to provide a fiber-like experience to customers. Wireless Fiber provides a user-perceived rate of 100 Mbit/s or more and provides guaranteed rates for video services during busy hours.

Wireless Fiber incorporates massive Multiple-Input Multiple-Output (massive MIMO) antenna technology on the base station side and high-performance outdoor customer premises equipment (CPE) on the user side. Through Huawei's solutions, Dialog leverages TDD spectrum's large bandwidth, deployment of massive MIMO sites, and multiple-antenna technologies to achieve a three-fold increase in site capacity. In addition, Dialog introduces Huawei's high-performance outdoor CPE, which increases signal strength by 20 dB compared with indoor CPEs to achieve a five-fold increase in end-to-end network capacity. Huawei's massive MIMO and high-performance outdoor CPEs are helping Dialog and other operators worldwide develop WTTx services and have paved the way for future 5G network deployment.

As of December 2018, more than 200 WTTx networks were deployed globally. In 2018, Huawei upgraded existing WTTx solutions and started to provide the Wireless Fiber solution. This solution helps WTTx operators advance the broadband industry development and scale up their HBB services in developed countries. It also advances penetration of affordable HBB services in developing countries and bridges the digital divide for more people. Wireless Fiber is another of Huawei's solutions that will help achieve the company's vision to "bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world."

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

