GTT Adds PoPs in North America, Japan

MCLEAN, Va. -- GTT Communications, Inc., a global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, announced today the availability of network points of presence (PoPs) in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; St. Louis, Missouri; Reno, Nevada; Calgary, Alberta; and Osaka, Japan.

GTT’s Tier 1 global internet network is among the largest in the world and includes more than 300 PoPs, spanning six continents. GTT also recently announced that it will acquire Interoute, operator of one of Europe’s largest independent fiber networks, adding significant depth and scale to its network across Europe.

"GTT will continue to expand our network globally," stated Rick Calder, president and CEO of GTT, "as we deliver on our purpose of connecting people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud."

GTT Communications Inc.