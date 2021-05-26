Versa Networks and Google Cloud accelerate secure access to cloud workloads and branch offices

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced its integration with Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC), allowing for secure and reliable connectivity to cloud workloads and on-premises resources in an automated, dynamic approach that reduces total costs of ownership. The integration between Versa SASE and Google Cloud represents continued development in security, SD-WAN, bandwidth management, and high availability differentiation and innovation to deliver the most consistent and high-performing user experience for secure access to applications anywhere in the world.

Utilizing Versa SD-WAN within Versa SASE, this collaboration enables customers who have business applications anywhere in the world to gain optimized connectivity to them by providing an end-to-end solution that is access independent, multi-access capable, and application aware. Versa integrated with Network Connectivity Center enables dynamic, secure branch-to-branch and branch-to-Google Cloud secure connectivity with industry-leading network SLA monitoring, deep packet inspection, video and voice performance monitoring, and application acceleration techniques such as Forward Error Correction across Google Cloud, allowing for unparalleled speeds and capabilities.

"Our integration with Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center enables customers to easily and intuitively configure connectivity with Google's hub sites around the world with a Versa SASE overlay that provides the best end user experience," said Kumar Mehta, Co-Founder and CDO, Versa Networks. "We're excited to collaborate with Google Cloud to provide exceptional application performance and secure access for resources in the cloud or on-premises. This is driven by an automated, end-to-end solution that has excellent visibility into factors that help reduce the bandwidth and operational cost for end users."

"We're delighted to expand our strategic partnership with Versa Networks and to support businesses' cloud deployments at increasing scale and scope," said Shailesh Shukla, VP and GM, Networking at Google Cloud. "Integrating Versa SD-WAN with Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center enables customers to connect business endpoints globally – in a simple, automated solution with control, visibility and security."

The Versa orchestration system also tightly integrates with Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center to provide automated and dynamic deployment and administration that reduces provisioning time of new branch sites to a matter of minutes. With zero-touch provisioning combined with the Google infrastructure, workloads can be distributed globally to scale in and scale out based on resource requirements, and span to different regions and availability zones based on geo-redundancy requirements. This integration allows organizations to spin out a new site anywhere in the world in minutes, and then dynamically connect it leveraging a diverse set of wired and wireless links depending on performance and compliance requirements.

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated SASE services such as SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, and Zero Trust Network Access via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content. This unique single-pass architecture offers the only solution on the market for complete visibility into networking and security Quality of Service (QoS) performance, allowing for dynamic reduction of end-to-end costs.

Unlike competing solutions, Versa SASE was built from the ground up to deliver a tightly integrated SASE solution within a single software stack managed via a single interface, eliminating service chaining, cascading, and virtual interconnect between services, which is required by competitors. Competing solutions have hidden costs and gaps in security because they require multiple product and service components. Achieving visibility and control from solutions requiring service chaining to connect multiple components together proves ineffective, increasing the costs and attack surfaces for organizations.

Versa Networks

Google Cloud