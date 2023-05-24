Omdia's Roz Roseboro: The cloud is as transformational as it is buzzy

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Roz Roseboro, principal analyst for Omdia, discussed how 5G and the rise of the distributed workforce have changed how enterprises utilize the cloud. Roseboro also provided some updates from the Women in Telecom workshop and a sneak peek into her research on AI and the customer experience.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

How 5G and the cloud are spurring innovation in the telecom industry (00:22)

Update on Ericsson's acquisition of Vonage (01:30)

Impact of the distributed workforce model on how enterprises utilize the cloud (02:32)

Women in Telecom workshop takeaways, including how to set measurable career goals (04:23)

How AI can improve the customer experience (06:31)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading