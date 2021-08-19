Lumen pairs edge computing with private cloud

DENVER – has introduced Lumen Edge Private Cloud, providing pre-built infrastructure for high performance private computing connected to a global fiber network. Lumen Edge Private Cloud is fully managed by Lumen and helps businesses go-to-market quickly with the capacity needed for interaction-intensive applications.

"Lumen has decades of experience helping our customers implement private cloud solutions for critical workloads, and now we are extending our private cloud capabilities onto our ultra-low latency edge platform," said Chris McReynolds, vice president of cloud edge product management for Lumen. "We can help our customers enhance experiences, enhance application performance, and improve security and control — with speed and at scale by empowering them to deploy workloads closer to digital interactions on pre-built hardware and managed infrastructure. With Lumen Edge Private Cloud our customers can have a customized private cloud environment running within days, with Lumen assisting with design, implementation, managed services, and security consulting."

According to 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, edge private cloud infrastructure has emerged as an approach that can deliver significant technology and business benefits to support critical industry edge workloads. Enterprise respondents to the group's Voice of the Enterprise: Internet of Things, Workloads and Key Projects 2021 survey cited cost (45%), availability of supporting compute, storage, and connectivity (44%), data sovereignty protection (42%) and location security (40%) as top concerns when choosing a venue to execute digital workloads for emerging use cases and applications.

"Edge private clouds combine the dynamic, flexible, scalable, and cost-effective characteristics of the cloud with the security, low latency, and high performance of an edge venue," said Melanie Posey, research director, Cloud & Managed Services Transformation with 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "An edge private cloud venue is ideally suited for many modern workloads because it combines current technologies and the cloud ecosystem with the ability to flex to meet growing workload performance requirements and evolving business demands at scale."

Lumen offers infrastructure choices and services on a platform that enables businesses to take advantage of emerging applications of the 4th Industrial Revolution. Lumen Edge Private Cloud is a completely managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service that brings together one of the world's leading private cloud platforms with the Lumen global fiber network, edge facilities, security, and managed services to help bridge clouds, IT infrastructure, and storage that allow applications to run at peak performance.

