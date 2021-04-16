Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Service Provider Cloud

Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services

Guest Perspectives Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks 4/16/2021
Comment (0)

Today, Juniper Networks announced a new vision for the future of metro networks: Cloud Metro. By reimagining metro networks, operators can start overcoming their most pressing business and technical challenges and reinvent their role in the digital ecosystem.

Why is the Cloud Metro such a big deal? With the acceleration of 5G, IoT and edge services, there are incredible opportunities for network operators to benefit from this growing digitalization – and a host of new challenges, as well. These new and distributed applications are shifting service delivery from the traditional provider edge into the metro, driving more volume, more velocity and more variety of traffic within the metro. Suddenly, a new generation of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) and distributed edge services become possible. And large service provider and enterprise networks are the engines that power it all.

Before we can get there, we need to start thinking differently about a part of the network that's been overlooked for too long: the metro. And by "metro," we mean that critical part of the infrastructure today that handles access and aggregation, where all the many things accessing the network come together. To unleash tomorrow's digital experiences, we must rethink our basic ideas about how metros are architected, how we operate them and even what they're used for.

Introducing the Cloud Metro for a changing landscape

In the next few years, metro traffic will grow 4x faster than anywhere else in the network – and most of it will stay there, serving distributed edge services. The lines separating different parts of the network and services (business, residential, mobile xHaul) will blur. And new distributed 5G and edge services will push nearly a third of all workloads out to edge clouds. Traditional metro networks built to trombone traffic through a centralized core won't get the job done. To capitalize on new 5G and edge opportunities, network operators need a network built around experience-driven outcomes, not connectivity. They need a Cloud Metro.

Juniper's Cloud Metro vision reimagines today's siloed, point-to-point metro networks as a single, versatile IP services fabric. Our vision is built on our experience with cloud-scale operators managing massive networks at scale with automated operations. Today, we've translated those design concepts to address new needs of next-generation Metro networks. Unlike today's fragmented architectures, a Cloud Metro is built for resource-pooling, network slicing and automated cloud-based operations. It interfaces with both physical and virtual network functions to offer distributed services closer to the end user. It intelligently distributes user plane functions and the service edge wherever needed to maximize efficiency and quality. Plus, it uses a cloud-like architecture to bring cloud agility and resiliency to metro networks.

Our Cloud Metro solution is built on three core pillars:

  • Massively scalable IP services fabric: Juniper offers a comprehensive portfolio of platforms optimized to support any Cloud Metro use case. That includes options to move up to cloud-scale link and interface speeds (including 400G ZR/ZR+) and the latest optical technologies. And it includes platforms that meet the most stringent timing and synchronization requirements for ultra-low latency 5G enterprise services. All offer the same consistent behavior, with the same automation and a “One Junos experience” across all platforms. At the same time, an IP services fabric enables network operators to scale up with current ring topologies, but also to use scale-out topologies. These improve metro scalability and reliability while freeing up huge amounts of protected bandwidth that currently go unused.To enhance this services fabric, Juniper is announcing two new additions to the Metro portfolio. These new platforms, designed for both metro and data center use cases, bring 4.8-Tbps of forwarding ASIC capacity and 400GbE interfaces with support for ZR/ZR+ optics to the ACX family:
    • The ACX7100-48L, a high-capacity, high-density aggregation router, is designed for the most demanding 5G use cases, offering highly flexible configuration of native 10GE, 25GE and 50GE on service ports.
    • The ACX7100-32C, a high-capacity, secure router, delivers high fan-out density for flexible 100/400GbE use cases.
  • Service intelligence: We've taken the most powerful cloud principles used in massive hyperscale data centers and adapted them for metro networks. The result is a service-aware Cloud Metro that facilitates any-to-any intelligent traffic steering across distributed services. The Cloud Metro brings modern traffic engineering protocols, like EVPN, SR/SRv6 and FlexAlgo, to enable new distributed service experiences. And it draws on emerging network slicing and service-aware technologies to facilitate Experience-First Networking.
  • End-to-end automation: Our recently announced Paragon Automation portfolio provides modular, cloud-native software applications that deliver closed-loop automation in the most demanding 5G and multicloud environments. These tools provide industry-leading capabilities to make metro networks “plug-and-play” and enable zero-touch deployments and zero-touch provisioning (ZTP). They can help automate the end-to-end service lifecycle, from initial provisioning to continuous assurance. And they enable closed-loop automation to optimize Cloud Metro performance.

Together, these capabilities create a foundation for a world of new 5G, edge and IoT services. And they enable superior end-user experiences – all automatically measured and assured.

Expanding metro capabilities

What can network operators do with a Cloud Metro from Juniper? For starters, they can:

  • Use one converged network for all use cases: A Cloud Metro converges all metro use cases – residential, business, mobile xHaul transport – onto a single converged architecture with a single operational model. Network operators can apply special treatment to different traffic and service types, under different service-level agreements (SLAs) and over the same infrastructure.
  • Enable agile service delivery: A Cloud Metro intelligently steers traffic to the right physical and virtualized resources, in the most efficient way, to optimize the user experience. It optimizes capacity and utilization with CUPS and modern traffic engineering protocols. And it uses our unique Active Assurance technology to measure actual service quality – not just infer it based on passive testing – and ensure that each slice meets the required SLA.
  • Support both brownfield and greenfield environments: No matter at what point network operators start, they can evolve toward a Cloud Metro architecture. When building out a new greenfield deployment, they can build a metro that looks and acts like a cloud scale-out environment. Meanwhile, they can scale up capacity and intelligence in existing ring topologies, with both architectures coexisting in the same network. Network operators can also gradually migrate traffic, while improving resiliency and agility as they go.

Reimagine the Metro

The looming 5G, IoT and cloud era brings incredible opportunity for businesses in every industry – and a host of daunting new challenges. Many of these challenges can only be solved by operators and their transformed networks. But network operators won't be able to meet these challenges by relying on a metro designed for yesterday's static transport and aggregation needs.

With a Cloud Metro, network operators can drive down the costs and complexity of today's siloed metro architectures and operations. More importantly, they can add unique value to the most exciting new 5G and edge applications. They can be the sole player in the digital ecosystem that brings cloud resources and intelligence closer to end users while providing the latencies, timing and guaranteed performance to make next-generation digital experiences possible.

Learn more about Cloud Metro

Ready to start your metro transformation? Visit the Cloud Metro web page.

— Brendan Gibbs, Vice President, Automated WAN Solutions, Juniper Networks

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow

The past year has taught us many lessons. Among them is the critical role of the cable network in our homes and our daily lives.

Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value

For B2B success, CSPs should be open to more collaboration and double down on building an agile network infrastructure that scales, according to CSG.

Is Wi-Fi 6 enough? The need for intelligent management

Improving the customer experience while achieving the full promise of Wi-Fi 6.

Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council

Patrick Donegan of HardenStance discusses Orange's activities around AI ethics and looks at how the operator could collaborate with a much broader set of telcos.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
5G Use Case: China Mobile and Huawei Help Ningbo-Zhoushan Port Become World-Leading By Huawei
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE