Verizon connects with Amazon's Ring on home security offer

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Beginning September 17, Verizon and Amazon are expanding their relationship to offer Verizon customers the 7-piece Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE and the Security by Ring plan. The DIY, easy-to-install system gives customers peace of mind by providing home security from Ring to protect their family, pets and property, all while providing backup connectivity on America's most awarded wireless network, if home Wi-Fi connectivity is lost.

Timely features

The Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE offers a wide range of features, including:

One-touch emergency response buttons on your Keypad can allow anyone to request help

Customizable email alerts and push notifications to stay informed no matter what

Voice-activated Alexa arming and disarming

Automatic arming and disarming with supported smart locks

Trigger your Alarm or request emergency dispatch anytime, anywhere with the in-app SOS feature

Use your custom Duress code when you need to trigger a silent alarm in an emergency

Provide Shared and Guest Users with limited access to your Alarm

Equipment & cost

The affordable 7-piece Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE comes with a Base Station, Keypad, Range Extender, Motion Detector and three Contact Sensors for windows or doors.

he Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE costs $229.99, and the $10 monthly subscription for the Security by Ring service includes professional monitoring, cellular backup, and 60-days of video storage for all Ring Cameras and Ring Video Doorbells at their location, all billed through customers' existing Verizon Wireless bill.

