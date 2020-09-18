Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Verizon connects with Amazon's Ring on home security offer

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/18/2020
Comment (0)

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. – Beginning September 17, Verizon and Amazon are expanding their relationship to offer Verizon customers the 7-piece Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE and the Security by Ring plan. The DIY, easy-to-install system gives customers peace of mind by providing home security from Ring to protect their family, pets and property, all while providing backup connectivity on America's most awarded wireless network, if home Wi-Fi connectivity is lost.

Timely features
The Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE offers a wide range of features, including:

  • One-touch emergency response buttons on your Keypad can allow anyone to request help
  • Customizable email alerts and push notifications to stay informed no matter what
  • Voice-activated Alexa arming and disarming
  • Automatic arming and disarming with supported smart locks
  • Trigger your Alarm or request emergency dispatch anytime, anywhere with the in-app SOS feature
  • Use your custom Duress code when you need to trigger a silent alarm in an emergency
  • Provide Shared and Guest Users with limited access to your Alarm

Equipment & cost
The affordable 7-piece Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE comes with a Base Station, Keypad, Range Extender, Motion Detector and three Contact Sensors for windows or doors.

he Ring Alarm Security Kit with Verizon LTE costs $229.99, and the $10 monthly subscription for the Security by Ring service includes professional monitoring, cellular backup, and 60-days of video storage for all Ring Cameras and Ring Video Doorbells at their location, all billed through customers' existing Verizon Wireless bill.

Read the full announcement here.

Verizon

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE