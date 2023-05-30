Omdia's Fernando Montenegro on the democratization of generative AI in cybersecurity





Fernando Montenegro, senior principal analyst with Omdia, joins the podcast to discuss recent security trends such as the increased use of AI for cybersecurity.

He explains how the popularity of generative AI such as ChatGPT has led to the "democratization of the information that's locked inside those large language models into a broader population."

Montenegro touches on other security trends discussed at the recent RSA event including the use of secure access service edge (SASE) services and how security operations centers (SOC) are improving their response time to security threats.

Here are a few topics we cover:

Overview of Montenegro's research focus at Omdia (00:39)

AI and other security trends discussed at RSA event (01:30)

SASE networking use cases (07:22)

When enterprises are using SASE versus security service edge (SSE) (09:39)

Generative AI use cases in cybersecurity (13:08)

Improving meantime to detection and response within the SOC (18:55)

