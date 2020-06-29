Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Microsoft locks down more IoT security with latest acquisition

News Analysis Martha DeGrasse, Contributor, Light Reading 6/29/2020
Comment (0)

Microsoft said it will purchase CyberX, a Microsoft security partner funded by Qualcomm Ventures and Norwest Partners, among others. The company's latest acquisition gives Microsoft's Azure IoT security offerings new capabilities, and could make the software giant a more powerful force in the private wireless networking space.

The CyberX software is able to extend the reach of an IoT security platform by finding and adding legacy IoT devices to a network even if they use custom protocols. CyberX's customer list includes the Department of Energy, three of the top 10 US energy utilities, and three of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies, according to Microsoft. Microsoft said the acquisition will enable it to better help customers implement smart manufacturing, a business that US wireless carriers are also eyeing eagerly.

"I am sure this is part of a strategy to get deeper in wireless services," said analyst Monica Paolini of Senza Fili Consulting.

The CyberX purchase comes on the heels of two other acquisitions by Microsoft. In April it closed on the purchase of Affirmed Networks, which has a proprietary virtual evolved packet core. Weeks later Microsoft said it will also buy Metaswitch, a leading maker of network function virtualization software.

Currently, Microsoft is part of at least two deployments that run its IoT Central on private LTE networks. One is in Canada in partnership with Rogers, and one is in Los Angeles and does not involve a carrier because it uses publicly available spectrum. These were deployed before the purchases of Affirmed, Metaswitch and CyberX, all of which should position Microsoft well for future IoT projects that use private networks.

Dimitris Mavrakis, research director for telco networks at ABI Research, said his analyst team does not think Microsoft will try to edge carriers out of the private networks business. "We don't expect Microsoft to deploy private cellular networks at a large scale but it's certain that some projects will require this," Mavrakis said.

Analyst Dimitrios Pavlakis, who follows IoT security for ABI Research, added that wireless carriers and other firms that want to offer customers IoT solutions may end up taking a look at some of CyberX's competitors.

"There are many companies and startups that fit the CyberX profile operating in industrial cybersecurity and some of them, like Dragos for example, rose above the ranks quite fast because they managed to address the ever-expanding cybersecurity threat horizon brewing over ICS (industrial control systems)," Pavlakis said. "Any organization that has internal strategies aligned with cybersecurity in the IoT would be interested in acquiring and partnering with said companies."

— Martha DeGrasse, special to Light Reading. Follow her @mardegrasse

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Supports Rakuten Mobile's World-First Fully Virtualized Cloud Native Mobile Network By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE