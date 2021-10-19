Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Security

Hacking group LightBasin broke into at least 13 mobile networks – report

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/19/2021
Comment (0)

According to a detailed report from CrowdStrike, more than a dozen mobile network operators have been infiltrated by a hacking group called LightBasin since 2019.

Importantly, the cybersecurity research firm said that the hackers were able to access subscriber information and call record details. However, the firm did not disclose the identities of the mobile network operators that were hacked, and officials did not answer questions from Light Reading about why they wouldn't name the affected companies.

Secure mobile infrastructure "is not something that you can take for granted," cautioned Adam Meyers, CrowdStrike's senior VP of intelligence, in comments to Cyberscoop.

The firm's report detailed a number of methods, both simple and complex, that the hacking group used to gain access. For example, one method involved simply attempted to log into systems using the names of standard equipment vendors.

CrowdStrike described LightBasin – also known as UNC1945 – as an "activity cluster" that has been targeting companies in the telecommunications sector since at least 2016. The firm said the group has some knowledge of the Chinese language but that it "does not assert a nexus between LightBasin and China."

Another day, another attack

This isn't the first report to call out hacks into telecom network operators. In 2019, Cybereason reported that a nation-state-backed hacking operation of Chinese origin had broken into 10 different telecom companies. However, the firm again did not name the companies that had been hacked.

"Someone was actually active in the network, going from computer to computer stealing credentials and siphoning out what can only be described as an insane amount of data – hundreds of gigabytes of data," Amit Serper, principal security researcher at Cybereason, told ZDNet at the time.

The firm said the hackers targeted companies in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, and accessed information including call data records and the geolocation of users.

But those broad reports are supplemented by more targeted hacks. For example, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) offered a detailed look at a hack into AT&T in the US. The agency reported in 2019 that AT&T call center employees took bribes to unlock millions of smartphones, and to install malware and unauthorized hardware on the company's network.

Just last month, the DoJ said one of the hackers involved in the attack, Muhammad Fahd, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his leadership role in the seven-year scheme. The agency said the hack ultimately unlocked nearly 2 million phones, costing AT&T $200 million.

More recently, both T-Mobile and Verizon's Visible reported hacks into their own systems.

And, broadly, security researchers have warned of security vulnerabilities in mobile networking technologies ranging from Signaling System 7 (SS7) in 4G to IMSI catchers in 5G.

A 'whole-of-nation' effort

As a result, cybersecurity has long been a topic of discussion among federal regulators. For example, just months into his first term, President Biden issued an executive order to modernize the nation's defenses around cybersecurity.

"My administration is marshalling a whole-of-nation effort to confront cyber threats," he said recently.

At a federal level, a number of agencies have tackled the issue of cybersecurity over the years, ranging from the Federal Trade Commission to the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST).

Most recently, the FCC has been soliciting comments over its plan to use its equipment authorization program to attempt to block devices, including Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets, from threatening the nation's communications networks. After all, the Mirai Botnet attack of 2016 leveraged insecure IoT devices.

In responding to the FCC's proposal, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) trade group warned against overburdensome government mandates. "The government should promote security by using industry-driven solutions that can adapt to the pace of innovation in a way that regulation cannot," the association – which hosts the annual CES trade show – wrote this week.

But Charter Communications, one of the nation's largest cable companies, said it supports the FCC's efforts. Specifically, the company called on the agency to impose more secure passwords on the devices it authorizes.

"Charter encourages the commission to authorize only consumer devices that can deter these threats by requiring users to set strong on-device administrative passwords and requiring that such devices affirmatively seek and obtain appropriate authorization before the device can connect to that broadband network," Charter told the FCC this week. "Requiring device manufacturers to build in affirmative authentication capabilities would be a cost-efficient safeguard against cybersecurity attacks. These basic requirements would significantly enhance the security of devices without the need for the commission to prescribe any detailed cybersecurity standards."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE