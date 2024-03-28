GSMA said China is the first country to commercially launch an Open Gateway-certified OTP API to reduce incidents of online fraud.

March 28, 2024

China flag
(Source: Klaus Ohlenschlaeger/Alamy Stock Photo)

China's three major telco operators – China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom – have launched the One Time Password Application Programming Interface (OTP API) from the GSMA Open Gateway initiative to help fight mobile fraud.

China is the first market where the OTP API has been made commercially available and is also the first Open Gateway-certified API to be launched in the country, according to a GSMA announcement made on Monday.

China joined the Open Gateway Initiative in June 2023.

Launched a year ago, the industry-wide API initiative provides developers with universal access to operators' network capabilities for the development and delivery of mobile applications and online services.

To date, 48 mobile operator groups have joined the GSMA Open Gateway, accounting for 240 mobile networks and 66% of global connections worldwide.

Recently, Chinese technology giants CITIC Telecom, Huawei and ZTE also joined the initiative.

Focused on tackling online fraud

Citing the country's Ministry of Public Security, the GSMA said China has tackled 391,000 cases of telecom and online fraud between January and November 2023.

With online fraud being one of most pressing issues facing e-commerce globally, the GSMA said that – together with mobile operators and channel partners – it is focusing initial GSMA Open Gateway API launches on tackling online crime.

"The launch of the One Time Password API in the world's largest mobile market demonstrates the commitment of China's leading operators in keeping the country's 1.28 billion mobile users safe from cybercriminals," said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA, in a statement.

Using the Open Gateway OTP API, developers can improve the security of their mobile apps and online services.

With the service, mobile users can use the OTP to provide proof of possession of a phone number and verify their identity.

The GSMA said the new service provides increased security over single-factor authentication and in card-not-present payment scenarios, helping companies increase consumer confidence and protect users from the risk of fraud.

"As instances of online fraud continue to grow in both scope and scale globally, the GSMA Open Gateway is equipping developers with the tools they need to protect users in the digital space," he added.

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

Gigi Onag
