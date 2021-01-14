Sign In Register
SD-WAN

Versa Networks records strongest year of SASE and Secure SD-WAN sales

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/14/2021
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Versa Networks, the leader in SASE and Secure SD-WAN, today announced a record year for 2020 which saw sales nearly double with hundreds of thousands of sites and tens of millions of end users across thousands of Enterprises worldwide. The company also doubled registered channel partners around the world in 2020, increased its workforce by 25% and grew to 150 Service Providers, including seven of the world's top 10, who have standardized on Versa.

"Versa customers and partners enabled us to deliver an exceptional year in 2020 while helping many businesses, their employees, and their customers to enable a safer, digitally transformed, and continuous business environment during a difficult business environment," said Kelly Ahuja, CEO with Versa. "Versa SASE and Versa Secure SD-WAN accelerated growth and market leadership in 2020 as recognized by industry experts, analysts, customers, and partners, who we give our gratitude. 2021 is on track to surpass expectations as the adoption of SASE, 5G, and multi-cloud accelerates."

Versa made significant investments in additional sales and marketing staff, resources, and investments in 2020 to keep up with accelerating global demand for Versa SASE and Versa Secure SD-WAN. Several new partners announced partnerships with Versa during the year including Deutsche Telekom, McAfee, OmniClouds, MCM Telecom, Sprint Networks, Telesystem, and VergX.

In 2020 Gartner recognized Versa as a Leader in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure after evaluating 17 different vendors on 15 different critical criteria.1 Versa also earned Gartner's highest Product Score for the Large Global WAN Use Case for Versa (VOS™), Security and SD-WAN, SD-WAN only, and aggregate WAN Edge Critical Capabilities in the 2020 Gartner Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure report.2

Versa introduced several major product releases in 2020, including substantial updates to Versa Titan, the Secure SD-WAN industry standard for Lean IT. In 2020 Versa launched Versa Secure Access, the industry's first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution delivering leading Secure SD-WAN capabilities to remote and working from home employees. Versa expanded the distributed system of Versa Cloud Gateways, which form the foundation for SASE and Secure SD-WAN delivered via the cloud.

"Versa substantially increased our product velocity with many new releases introduced in 2020," said Kumar Mehta, Chief Development Officer for Versa. "The Versa engineering performed flawlessly and even accelerated the delivery of Versa Secure Access ahead of schedule to meet the sudden demand for work from anywhere and work from home requirements experienced by our customers in 2020."

The company also rolled out the ability to connect Versa Secure SD-WAN with applications and resources in Amazon Web Services (AWS) using the new high-performance AWS Transit Gateway Connect feature. Last year Versa was also among the first SD-WAN vendors certified to support MEF 3.0 SD-WAN services enabling service and technology providers, such as Versa partners Comcast and Verizon, to validate the conformance of their services and products to the industry-leading SD-WAN Service Attributes and Services (MEF 70) global standard.

Versa's industry traction, vision and market leadership were recognized in 2020 with multiple industry awards and recognitions as well. Frost & Sullivan honored Versa for dominating the SD-WAN market, citing its integrated portfolio and innovative go-to-market strategies. In 2020, Versa Secure SD-WAN was named a winner in the American Business Awards® program in the Innovation of the Year – Business Service Industries awards category, selected by more than 230 professionals worldwide participating in the judging process out of more than 3,600 nominations. In addition, TMC selected Versa's Secure SD-WAN as a winner of the 2020 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award, the 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award, and the 2020 Communications Solutions Product of the Year Award. Also, in 2020 Versa SASE earned the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business as the 2020 New Product of Year Award winner in the Enterprise Category. Versa SASE also won a 2020 Cloud Computing Excellence Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.

Versa is the leader in SASE and Secure SD-WAN, uniquely combining full-featured SD-WAN, comprehensive integrated security, scalable advanced routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics on-premises and in the cloud to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to very large Enterprises, as well as Service Providers. Versa enables secure, scalable, and reliable Enterprise-wide networking, increasing multi-cloud application performance and dramatically driving down costs (CapEx and OpEx). Versa Secure SD-WAN and SASE are available on-premises, hosted through Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the Versa Titan service for Lean IT.

Note 1 – Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure," by Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, and Naresh Singh, Sept. 23, 2020.

Note 2 – Gartner, "Critical Capabilities for WAN Edge Infrastructure," by Jonathan Forest, Andrew Lerner, and Naresh Singh, Sept. 30, 2020.

Versa Networks

