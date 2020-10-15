Podcast: What's the story with SD-WAN security?





Today on the show, we're talking with Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser about recent product updates in the SD-WAN market to reflect the need for stronger security in the age of remote work.

Kelsey is here to tell us more about what she's hearing from SD-WAN players about these service updates, what this shift in focus means for industry competition and what we can expect to happen next.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "What's the Story?" Light Reading