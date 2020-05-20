128 Technology announces new software release

BURLINGTON, Mass. – 128 Technology, the leader in Session Smart Routing, is deploying its Version 4 software release for its Session Smart Router with enhancements for SD-Branch, remote work and 5G that delivers massive scale and breakthrough economics for Software-Defined Wide-Area Networks (SD-WAN). The software boosts deployment scale to thousands of sites, boosts capacity of the head-end routers, and accelerates CPE hardware performance, helping companies achieve their digital transformation initiatives faster. These solutions will also help lower bandwidth usage, hardware costs and create overall savings for capital and operating expenditures.

The software delivers compelling enhancements in three main areas:

Remote Work: Companies need to provide flexible, secure, and productive work from home (WFH) environments. With a new hybrid SD-WAN approach, 128 Technology now supports secure connectivity from end user devices, enables IoT connections from embedded devices and state-of-the-art cryptography for high speed connections. The software enhancements allow 128 Technology to provide universal WFH connectivity as well as supplement cloud-centric or home-appliance solutions where specialized solutions by worker classification are more economical.

5G: 128 Technology's new 5G capabilities support multi-access edge computing (MEC) and mobility. This allows for discovery of services located closest to the user and offers network slicing based on individual application needs. It also supports session continuity during mobility events, removes overhead from the core and offers seamless high-speed session failovers in case of failures.

"Partnering with 128 Technology enables us to profitably expand our service offerings and improve customer responsiveness," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO, Momentum Telecom, a premier provider of Cloud Voice, BBX Broadband Management and Unified Communications solutions. "The plug and play solution uses 128 Technology's zero-touch provisioning capabilities and remote management to allow self-installation and remote service upgrades while eliminating expensive truck rolls."

"Customers looking to drive out cost from their WAN are increasingly coming to 128 Technology for our innovation," said Andy Ory, co-founder and CEO, 128 Technology. "However, the reality is, traditional VPN solutions for WFH environments can be complex and difficult to scale and our new hybrid SD-WAN approach will allow companies provide flexible, secure, and productive WFH environments for their employees."

