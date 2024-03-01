Sponsored By

SpaceX's talks with Vietnam over Starlink service stalled over ownership rule – report

Talks between SpaceX and the Vietnamese government for Starlink satellites to provide broadband services have been put on hold, Reuters reported Thursday.

Gigi Onag

March 1, 2024

2 Min Read
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
(Source: US Space Force/Alamy Stock Photo)

Talks between SpaceX and the Vietnamese government for Starlink satellites to provide broadband satellite in the Southeast Asian country reportedly hit a snag over foreign ownership regulation.

Citing unnamed sources, Reuters reported that discussions between the two parties had been put on hold since November after the country's amended telecommunications law, which will take effect in July, did not ease the existing provision on foreign ownership.

SpaceX had been seeking an exception to the rule restricting foreign ownership to a non-controlling 50% stake in telecommunication companies with network infrastructure.

Vietnam has been looking into satellite-based broadband Internet services to improve coverage in its mountainous and underserved areas that cannot be reached by terrestrial networks. It is also planning to upgrade its Internet infrastructure in the aftermath of recent outages at its five major underwater fiber-optic cables.

Reuters said SpaceX and Vietnam's Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) had held several meetings for months – from at least the middle of last year until November 2023

The stalled talks led to the interruption starting in November of Starlink's previously unreported pilot services for Vietnam's coast guard, which used the satellites to guide drones in the South China Sea and the Gulf of Thailand.

Sources told Reuters they do not know when talks would resume.

New regulatory hurdles

Aside from the limitation on foreign ownership, foreign satellite service providers face new regulatory hurdles before entering the Vietnamese market.

According to the Vietnam New Agency, a draft decree that will implement the revised law added a requirement for foreign satellite service providers to set up a local ground gateway connected to the public telecoms network. Foreign satellite providers must ensure that all traffic generated by satellite subscriber terminals in Vietnam must pass through this local ground gateway.

The draft decree classifies satellite broadband services such as Starlink as cross-border services. The MIC, which is tasked to finalize the document after public consultation, considers cross-border satellite communications to be a risk in terms of data from Vietnamese Internet users being collected abroad and used illegally.

Furthermore, the draft decree specifies that foreign satellite service providers must meet capital and investment conditions. For example, the VNA said that contributed charter capital must be at least 30 billion Vietnamese Dong ($1.2 million), and total investment capital in the network must be at least VND100 billion ($4.2 million) in the first three years.

Foreign satellite service providers must also have a commercial agreement with a licensed domestic telecommunications enterprise and a technical plan to ensure information security, perform emergency prevention and shut off services when ordered to do so by relevant state agencies.

 

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Dish network truck
5G
EchoStar/Dish raises doubts about 'ability to continue as a going concern'
EchoStar/Dish raises doubts about 'ability to continue as a going concern'

Mar 1, 2024

AI & Machine Learning
Can AI save accident-prone telcos from themselves?
Can AI save accident-prone telcos from themselves?

Mar 1, 2024

Fiber optic cables lie on a construction site
Broadband
The Buildout: Charter wins nearly $45M in Alabama
The Buildout: Charter wins nearly $45M in Alabama

Mar 1, 2024

Operations
FirstNet outage spawns new task force
FirstNet outage spawns new task force

Mar 1, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Delivering Affordable Broadband Everywhere
Delivering Affordable Broadband Everywhere
Sponsored Content
TELUS and Samsung Networks are bringing vRAN, Open RAN to Canada
TELUS and Samsung Networks are bringing vRAN, Open RAN to Canada
Howard Watson
AI & Machine Learning
BT's Howard Watson on what's next for AI in telecom
BT's Howard Watson on what's next for AI in telecom