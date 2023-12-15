John-Paul (JP) Hemingway, chief strategy officer for SES, joins the podcast to explain how the satellite company prepares for and executes a satellite launch. SES recently launched two additional O3b mPOWER satellites, the fifth and sixth in a constellation of 13 medium-Earth orbit (MEO) satellites.

Hemingway explains how SES tests the satellites with Boeing, its manufacturing partner, and what it takes to launch a satellite with SpaceX. He also discusses the software-defined networking (SDN) and 5G capabilities of the O3b mPOWER satellites and which markets SES provides connectivity to.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we cover: