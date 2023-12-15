Hold the champagne: SES CSO says MEO satellite launch is no cake walkHold the champagne: SES CSO says MEO satellite launch is no cake walk
Together with Boeing and SpaceX, SES recently launched two additional O3b mPOWER satellites, the fifth and sixth in a constellation of 13 medium-Earth orbit (MEO) satellites.
At a Glance
- Partnership with Boeing on manufacturing and testing the satellites (02:57)
- The many steps to a successful satellite launch (05:35)
- How the satellites use SDN and 5G (11:20)
John-Paul (JP) Hemingway, chief strategy officer for SES, joins the podcast to explain how the satellite company prepares for and executes a satellite launch. SES recently launched two additional O3b mPOWER satellites, the fifth and sixth in a constellation of 13 medium-Earth orbit (MEO) satellites.
Hemingway explains how SES tests the satellites with Boeing, its manufacturing partner, and what it takes to launch a satellite with SpaceX. He also discusses the software-defined networking (SDN) and 5G capabilities of the O3b mPOWER satellites and which markets SES provides connectivity to.
Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.
Here are a few topics we cover:
Background on Hemingway and his role at SES (00:26)
What it takes to get ready to launch a satellite (01:24)
Partnership with Boeing on manufacturing and testing the satellites (02:57)
Teaming up with SpaceX to launch the satellite (03:23)
The many steps to a successful satellite launch (05:35)
Progress toward completing this satellite constellation (09:10)
How the satellites use SDN and 5G (11:20)
Use cases and markets for MEO satellite connectivity (15:55)
Differences between MEO and LEO (low-Earth orbit) satellites (18:15)
What's next for the O3b mPOWER satellite constellation (24:18)
*Editor's Note: At 25:50 Hemingway misstates that there will be a total of 14 satellites. There will be a total of 13 satellites in this O3b mPOWER constellation.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like