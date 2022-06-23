Avanti, Viasat sign long term Ka-band capacity lease agreement

CARLSBAD, Calif., and LONDON – Avanti Communications ("Avanti"), the leading provider of high throughput satellite capacity across EMEA, has signed a long-term capacity lease agreement with global communications company Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) to help support the connectivity needs of its customers in the energy sector.

Capacity from Avanti's fleet of HYLAS Ka-band satellites will be used to extend coverage across the North Sea and Western Africa.

Viasat and Avanti have a long-standing relationship. Having signed prior Ka-band capacity lease agreements. This latest lease agreement will allow Viasat to accelerate the deployment of Ka-band solutions to its Viasat Energy Services customers.

In 2021, RigNet merged its capabilities with Viasat to become Viasat Energy Services, offering a global managed services network infrastructure.

Viasat Energy Services plans to leverage Avanti's HYLAS capacity beginning in calendar Q3 2022.

Read the full press release here.

Viasat