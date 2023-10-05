Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Regulatory/Politics

GSMA fined €200,000 for GDPR non-compliance

News Analysis

The GSM Association (GSMA) has been fined for its use of facial recognition technology at the 2021 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD) slapped it with a €200,000 (US$219,170) fine in February and has now rejected the GSMA's appeal, saying it failed to conduct a meaningful data protection impact assessment.

During the first pandemic-era MWC conference, GSMA changed its registration process and required in-person attendees to upload their identification documents (a passport or ID), including biometric data, digitally.

The GSMA also offered the option to check an MWC attendee's identity via facial recognition through a system called BREEZ. As explained in AEPD's ruling on the GSMA's appeal – based on a Google translation of the Spanish document – BREEZ analyzes attendees' facial features and creates a biometric token. During the event, an individual's identity is verified by comparing camera data to the token.

In 2021, MWC changed significantly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)
In 2021, MWC changed significantly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Source: Reuters/Alamy Stock Photo)

Not everyone was pleased with the changes. One attendee – Anastasia Dedyukhina – says she was denied entry and had to attend her panel virtually because she had refused to upload the information. This led her to file a complaint with AEPD.

As far as Light Reading could establish with the help of Google Translate, the original complaint alleged, among other things, that there wasn't a sufficient legal basis to collect the data.

It seems the GSMA claimed it was required to transfer the identification and passport data collected to the Mossos d'Esquadra, the local police force. According to an interpretation of the ruling in the Spanish version of Business Insider, AEPD seems to question whether the GSMA collected more data than it was required to.

In the February ruling, AEPD says it isn't clear whether the police required passport copies to be transferred, or if the GSMA extracted the required data from the passport copies manually. Elsewhere, it quotes MWC's privacy policy, which states that the GSMA is obligated to collect details including name, date of birth, nationality, the type and number of identification document, as well as the date of issue.

Impact assessment failure

More importantly, it seems that AEPD took issue with the data protection impact assessment conducted by the GSMA prior to implementing the facial recognition system, calling it merely nominal. According to the agency, the assessment failed to fully evaluate the risks, or the proportionality and necessity of the use of facial recognition.

Indeed, when rejecting the GSMA's appeal, AEPD noted the limited nature of the impact assessment was a key factor in the ruling.

The GSMA's appeal, meanwhile, pointed out the number of people affected was much lower than initially claimed. While, originally, the figure was expected to be close to 20,000, the GSMA says that of the 17,462 registered attendees, only 7,585 people used facial recognition technology to access the venue.

AEPD, however, notes this is still a significant number of people affected, and points to the need to use the system every time an attendee would enter the venue.

The GSMA has responded to the news and was quick to point out no data breach has occurred. It also said it "will continue to cooperate with the AEPD and is reviewing the resolution and considering options to respond."

One of these options is appealing the decision again.

Dedyukhina is not the only person unhappy with the GSMA's treatment of personal data. Dean Bubley of Disruptive Analysis has, for example, claimed MWC "has a long history of intrusive use of scanning badges & IDs to unnecessary degree" on Twitter.

This year, meanwhile, eyebrows were raised at the apparent presence of what looked like circuitry in the access badges issued by Huawei to the visitors to its booth.

Related posts:

— Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor,

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5 Digital Monetization Use Cases
ACP Optimized Sales Datasheet
Embracing Digital Ecosystems with Partner Management
Finding the Right Path for B2B2C Success
Why CSPs Need a Clear Omnichannel Strategy to Sell B2B2X Services
How Embracing Automation Can Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Transform Your Operations
USA Mobile Network Report
The Innovation Agenda
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE