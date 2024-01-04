Light Reading's Iain Morris joins the podcast to discuss whether BT will get dinged for missing the UK government's deadline to fully remove Huawei from its core network. BT revealed that 1% of its network traffic is still in the prohibited Huawei zone. Technically, BT missed the UK government's deadline but Iain explains why penalizing BT might be too harsh considering the progress the service provider has made.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we covered: