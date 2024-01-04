What's the Story? BT awaits ruling on missed Huawei removal deadlineWhat's the Story? BT awaits ruling on missed Huawei removal deadline
Cracking down on BT for narrowly missing the Huawei removal deadline might not be the best move for the UK government.
At a Glance
- The 1% of BT's network still using Huawei equipment is 2G and 3G (02:32)
- Why penalizing BT at this stage might be counterproductive (06:53)
- Rumors that another UK operator requested an extension to remove Huawei from its core network (11:23)
Light Reading's Iain Morris joins the podcast to discuss whether BT will get dinged for missing the UK government's deadline to fully remove Huawei from its core network. BT revealed that 1% of its network traffic is still in the prohibited Huawei zone. Technically, BT missed the UK government's deadline but Iain explains why penalizing BT might be too harsh considering the progress the service provider has made.
Here are a few topics we covered:
Background on UK government's ruling that BT remove Huawei from its core network (01:29)
The 1% of BT's network still using Huawei equipment is 2G and 3G (02:32)
Why penalizing BT at this stage might be counterproductive (06:53)
UK telecom regulator Ofcom will report to the UK government by Spring 2024 regarding progress BT has made to remove Huawei from its network (09:30)
Rumors that another UK operator requested an extension to remove Huawei from its core network (11:23)
