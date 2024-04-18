Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Microsoft's investment in OpenAI isn't an acquisition, says EU; Tele2 is 'cautiously optimistic' after decent Q1; EU has questions about TikTok Lite.

Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe

April 18, 2024

2 Min Read
EU's Margrethe Vestager
EU's Margrethe Vestager: Consolidation is not the answer.(Source: Peter Cavanagh/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • "No evidence suggests that more concentrated national markets lead to better outcomes." That's the view of Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition chief, expressed at a conference in Brussels today. As Bloomberg reports, it's a conclusion that could be interpreted as the blowing of a loud raspberry in the direction of major European telcos, who have been repeatedly trying to make the case for consolidation within the bloc, claiming that policymakers' excessive regulation and a misguided approach to spectrum distribution, among other things, are leaving them facing an uphill struggle to long-term profitability.

  • In other EU matters, unnamed sources have told Reuters that the bloc's antitrust regulators have decided that Microsoft's $13 billion investment in OpenAI does not count as an acquisition, so will not face a formal European investigation. According to Reuters, regulators had earlier hinted that the deal may be subject to full merger scrutiny, with all that entails in terms of concessions and "remedies" on the part of the big fish swallowing the smaller fish.

  • A strong performance in Lithuania helped Tele2 increase underlying first-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) by 2% year-over-year, to 2.6 billion Swedish kronor (US$239 million). End-user service revenue grew 4%, to SEK5.3 billion ($487 million). Commenting on the results, CEO Kjell Johnsen said that Tele2 remains "cautiously optimistic" that consumer confidence in its operations will gradually improve as inflation and interest rates fall.

  • ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, has been given 24 hours to respond to European Commission questions about a stripped-down version of the platform – launched in France and Spain this week – that pays its users for short-form video views and engagement. As the BBC reports, Commissioner Thierry Breton has compared TikTok Lite to "light" cigarettes and wondered out loud whether it was similarly "addictive and toxic."

  • BT, Orange Business, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and Colt have all made it into Gartner's "Magic Quadrant" for global WAN services. And that, apparently, is a good thing. However, not everything was magical: BT is below average compared to its peers in sales momentum and customer satisfaction; Orange Business's overall strategy is described as Europe-centric; Deutsche Telekom's customer portal is in its infancy and less sophisticated than its rivals'; and Colt has limited network coverage in Latin America.

  • UK mobile operator Three UK has become a "coalition partner" of Internet Matters, a charity focused on protecting children from online harm. It joins a list of 18 supporting telcos and technology companies, BT, Sky, TalkTalk and EE among them.

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Frontier posted a warning on its website about "technical issues."
Security
Frontier warns of 'technical issues'
Frontier warns of 'technical issues'

Apr 18, 2024

Christopher Rabii, CEO, Vivacity Infrastructure Group.
Operations
Vivacity emerges as Columbia Capital's newest digital infra bet
Vivacity emerges as Columbia Capital's newest digital infra bet

Apr 18, 2024

TSMC logo in front of a building.
Semiconductors
TSMC's Q1 earnings rise 9% on AI demand
TSMC's Q1 earnings rise 9% on AI demand

Apr 18, 2024

Connection with optical fiber showing speed
Optical Networking
Nothing is middling about the middle mile
Nothing is middling about the middle mile

Apr 18, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

5G
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Partner Content - How China Broadnet Built Its 5G Core Network – And How It’s Approaching 5.5G Core Network
Digital Transformation
Partner Content – What are the success factors for Ethio Telecom’s rapid digital transformation?
Partner Content – What are the success factors for Ethio Telecom’s rapid digital transformation?
5G
Partner Content - After 5G Success, e& Looks To 5G-Advanced For Continued Growth
Partner Content - After 5G Success, e& Looks To 5G-Advanced For Continued Growth