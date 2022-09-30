The Notebook Dump: Chips and salsa for the win

LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Light Reading editors Kelsey Ziser, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey sign off from MWC with a ten-minute informal recap of the work week ended September 30.

The stories covered include:

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

NTT's sprawling private network for the city of Las Vegas (01:06)

The telco industry is obsessed with satellites (02:37)

Open RAN is still chock full of possibilities but not much commercial activity (04:50)

Ecosystems are old news. Now everyone's selling everything (06:10)

Connectivity is the "chips and salsa" of the business world (09:17)

Have a great weekend!

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading