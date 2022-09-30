The Notebook Dump: Chips and salsa for the win

The Notebook Dump: Chips and salsa for the win9/30/2022
LAS VEGAS – #MWC22 – Light Reading editors Kelsey Ziser, Mike Dano and Phil Harvey sign off from MWC with a ten-minute informal recap of the work week ended September 30.
The stories covered include:
- Qualcomm touts its progress in open RAN
- At MWC, AWS trumpets momentum in pursuit of telecom business
- FWA is a success. Now the hunt is on for the next big 5G use case
- T-Mobile's Mishka Dehghan: Simplifying 5G apps in four huge industries
- Omnispace: Another player in the phone-to-satellite market
- NTT and Las Vegas launch largest private 5G network in US
- Debating the role of hyperscalers in 5G
If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:
- NTT's sprawling private network for the city of Las Vegas (01:06)
- The telco industry is obsessed with satellites (02:37)
- Open RAN is still chock full of possibilities but not much commercial activity (04:50)
- Ecosystems are old news. Now everyone's selling everything (06:10)
- Connectivity is the "chips and salsa" of the business world (09:17)
Have a great weekend!
— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading