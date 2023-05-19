Sign In Register
Private Networks

John Deere's private 5G journey

5/19/2023

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Jason Wallin is the principal architect for John Deere's Global Information Technology group, the executive charged with incorporating the company's intelligent edge solution into its manufacturing operations. In this interview, Wallin discusses the technology choices and the scale implications facing John Deere as it seeks to make its manufacturing facilities more nimble and efficient.

Wallin said most of John Deere's largest facilities have over 1,000 miles of Ethernet cable used to connect everything. "We're very anchored to that wire, and any time we need to move things, because of we change a factory configuration or by bringing new technology in, it makes that very expensive to do that," Wallin said.

Having massive facilities worldwide making tractors, combines and other industrial equipment means that every technology change you make is a big one – and keeping up is a challenge. "We believe five years from now we're going to have 20 times the connected sensors that we have on the shop floor," Wallin said. "We know from that experience, there is no way we can scale our wired environment nor our Wi-Fi environment to be able to meet that."

In this interview, Wallin discusses the upgrade cycle he's managing and how private 5G networks helps solve complex connectivity issues at scale for John Deere.

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

