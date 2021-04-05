Sign In Register
OSS/BSS/CX

AT&T launches new 25GB, 40GB data plans

News Wire Feed Light Reading 5/4/2021
Comment (0)

DALLAS – Today, AT&T is launching new DataConnect 25GB and 40GB dataonly plans with 5G access included for customers that need more flexible data options to work and study from home or on the go.

Who are these plans for? AT&T DataConnect plans include 5G and are ideal for customers who want to use data on their non-smartphone devices to email, surf, game, stream, and access social apps wherever, whenever. Customers can use these plans to connect hotspots, laptops, and tablets and more to the powerful AT&T wireless network.

Tell me more about the new DataConnectSM plans. As our lives become more digitally connected, we know customers want options for how they connect. That's why we're introducing two new data-only plan options for customers at 25GB and 40GB per mo.

And the newly introduced DataConnect plans also come with access to fast, reliable, and secure AT&T 5G at no extra cost.3 These plans also take advantage of AT&T ActiveArmorSM, which uses our 24/7 proactive security to help safeguard your devices and data.4

How much will they cost? Starting today, you can get 25GB plan for $50 per mo. or the 40GB plan for $75 per mo., when you sign up for auto pay and paperless billing, plus taxes and fees.5 That's more data for the same great price.

AT&T

