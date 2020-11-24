Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

Nokia, Clear team up for blockchain-based optical settlements

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/24/2020
Comment (0)

SINGAPORE – Clear, the developer of blockchain-based settlement and clearing networks, has today announced a partnership with Nokia, a leading multinational telecommunications equipment vendor. The alliance will see Clear collaborate with Nokia as part of its WaveHub ecosystem initiative to improve the way the telecoms industry delivers services through automated solutions.

The Nokia Optical Networking solution enables service providers to build smarter, more automated networks that streamline the delivery of services throughout the optical services value chain, consisting of network operators, resellers, partners, and end customers. Combined with Clear's automated contracting, settlement, and post-trade activities, providers will now be able to accelerate services deployment throughout this value chain.

Specifically, the two companies are moving to further automate the optical services lifecycle by combining Clear's solution with Nokia's WaveSuite Service Enablement software applications that allow service providers to rapidly virtualize and monetize their optical infrastructure. Streamlining the service contracting process along with services fulfillment results in accelerated time-to-revenue and a more differentiated offer.

Eran Haggiag, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Clear, said, "This partnership with Nokia, a long-standing leader in the development and deployment of optical networking solutions, is a significant milestone in Clear's focus on transforming B2B trade within the industry. By providing an ecosystem for more efficient, transparent clearing and settlement processes through bespoke blockchain-based solutions, telecoms players will be better supported to bring users the best experience when it comes to exciting new innovations, such as 5G networks."

As part of the partnership, Clear is featured on Nokia's WaveHub Marketplace, a digital "storefront" of solutions and services. The WaveHub marketplace allows customers to learn more about Clear's blockchain-based clearing and settlement services.

Robert Marson, WaveHub Ecosystem Lead at Nokia, said, "Nokia's collaboration with Clear further enables the automation of the selling and fulfillment processes for optical connectivity services. Our partnership also streamlines the contract and settlement processes for WaveSuite Service Enablement customers."

Built in 2018 by a team of passionate entrepreneurs and experts, Clear is an enterprise blockchain company with a vision of making commercial partnerships better. Clear automates trust by eliminating disputes and discrepancies through shared programmable business logics on a secure blockchain environment. The company is setting the de-facto standard for the future of peer-to peer enterprise marketplaces, delivering tangible cost savings and increased efficiencies for enterprises while directing the future of regulatory compliance.

This news follows a string of strategic partnerships and announcements from Clear in recent months, including successful trials with three of the world's largest telecommunications companies, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, and Vodafone, as well as a $13m Series A investment.

Clear

