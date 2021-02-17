FCC chief forms task force for broadband mapping

WASHINGTON – The Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel today announced the establishment of a Task Force dedicated to implementing long-overdue improvements to the agency's broadband data and mapping tools. The Acting Chairwoman also named Jean Kiddoo as Chair of the new Broadband Data Task Force and announced other senior staff. The announcement, made at today's Open Commission Meeting, was accompanied by a staff update on the agency's current broadband data collection efforts.

"The Broadband Data Task Force will lead a cross-agency effort to collect detailed data and develop more precise maps about broadband availability," said Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel. "I thank Jean and her team for their willingness to take on this vitally important project."

"I am honored that Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel has asked me to lead this momentous and multifaceted Commission initiative," remarked Ms. Kiddoo, who will also continue to serve as Chair of the Incentive Auction Task Force.

The Broadband Data Task Force will also feature Chelsea Fallon as Senior Implementation Officer and C. Sean Spivey as Senior Counsel. Ms. Fallon currently serves as Chief of the Data Division in the FCC's Office of Economics and Analytics and has led the agency's implementation of the Broadband DATA Act. Mr. Spivey currently serves as an Assistant Bureau Chief in the FCC's Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

The Broadband Data Task Force will closely coordinate the Commission's broadband mapping and data collection efforts across the various expert agency teams, including the Office of Economics and Analytics, Wireless Telecommunications Bureau, Wireline Competition Bureau, Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau, International Bureau, Office of Engineering and Technology, and Office of the Managing Director. Each of these teams is essential to the effort of ensuring the Commission, state and local governments, Tribal entities, and consumers will have access to granular nationwide information on the availability and quality of broadband services.

