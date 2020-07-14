Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
OSS/BSS

DT, Telefónica, Vodafone cheer blockchain-based roaming service

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/14/2020
Comment (0)

SINGAPORE – Three of the world's largest telecommunications companies, Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica, and Vodafone have successfully finalized a trial automated settlement of roaming discount agreements using a solution developed by blockchain-based settlement company Clear.

The first automated settlement trial encompassed a settlement for roaming data from the three providers for 2019. Operator benefits included obtaining yearly settlement results in minutes instead of hours, uncovering data discrepancies visible to both sides in real-time, and the ability to update or correct data instantaneously. Utilizing Clear's settlement solution, anticipated benefits for telecom companies include faster revenue recognition, lower capital costs, and higher speed and efficiency.

The potential for parties to automate inter-company settlements and flexibly define inter-company deals and workflows allows for the much needed proliferation of business partnerships that will help to provide new services. The network of operators utilizing Clear's solution for roaming settlement is now onboarding additional operators, with Clear offering free installation and an extended trial to new operators until the end of 2020. Operators who join can examine the platform as a first step to building the new partnerships needed for 5G, Edge computing, and IoT ecosystems.

Eran Haggiag, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Clear, said, "To eliminate the complexity and streamline the process of B2B settlements, Clear developed a blockchain-based solution designed to automate contract settlement for enterprises, while guaranteeing control, security, and privacy. This trial is a huge step forward to a world of improved partnerships, minimum disputes, and accelerated innovation.

Initiatives from leading industry bodies such as the GSMA and the GLF are now pushing for industry adoption across multiple use cases. Clear and its partners are committed to aligning with industry standards to assure interoperability and access for all players to the forming networks," concluded Haggiag.

Johannes Opitz, Vice President Commercial Roaming Services at Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, said, "Roaming discount agreement reconciliation is a complex, costly process prone to errors. Having an automated system that can not only solve this problem, but avoid it altogether, opens up a world of possibilities for telecom companies, as we move from isolation to collaboration. Using Clear's solution, operators will now have the ability to transact seamlessly with an ecosystem of partners — a crucial ability in the 5G and Edge ecosystem, in which we foresee significant growth of operators' business relationships and business models."

José Antonio López-Jamar, CEO of Telefónica Global Roaming said, "An automated system that can put an end to the complicated and intricate process of roaming discount agreement reconciliation is a welcome move that has the potential to be an improvement for the telecom industry, leading to a more efficient and seamless model."

Sherif Bakir, CEO of Vodafone Roaming Services, said, "Inter-carrier roaming processes have evolved enormously throughout the history of mobile communications. With new, more complex technologies like 5G and IoT being introduced, even more radical innovation in roaming will take digitalization to the next level. Vodafone believes blockchain is the solution, and its use will lay the foundation for further sustained innovation. Clear's solution is a solid demonstration of blockchain's benefits, and we're delighted to be working with Clear and all our industry partners to grow this ecosystem and build a global network at scale."

Clear

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 22, 2020 Building the road to the network edge: a look at container innovation
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 30, 2020 Accelerating 5G monetization – is network slicing key?
July 30, 2020 Offload Hyperscale DDoS Attacks to SmartNICs: Powerful and Agile Deployment for 5G Security
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables Future IoT By Huawei
Despite Geopolitical Disagreements, China Remains at the Core of 5G SA Deployments By Dario Talmesio, Omdia
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE