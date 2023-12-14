Sweepr CTO: 'Engagement' and 'containment' critical metrics for digital customer careSweepr CTO: 'Engagement' and 'containment' critical metrics for digital customer care
Sweepr CTO Jim Hannon discusses the evolutionary path of digital customer care and how contextual AI is helping to improve and harden the experience to entice customers to use (and reuse) those digital platforms.
At a Glance
- How Sweepr has evolved from focusing on voice-connected systems to a more pervasive platform for the connected home (02:15)
- How Sweepr is using contextual AI to help pinpoint and fix issues based partly on the technical skill of the consumer (06:00)
- How Sweepr is enhancing customer care for Telus' broadband platform, with the potential to support other services (13:05)
The customer care marketing is evolving as broadband service providers and makers of Internet-connected devices look to AI-assisted chatbots and digital platforms to help handle customer problems and relay correct resolutions without forwarding them to call centers with real, live people.
A big challenge in the digital customer care arena is not only to provide a solid, quality experience that can indeed resolve many of the technical issues that customers face day in and day out, but to provide that high level of care across all channels, including voice, the web and mobile apps.
If the digital care capability is high quality and compelling, customers will use it and reuse it, Jim Hannon, chief technology officer of Sweepr, explained on this edition of the Light Reading Podcast.
Sweepr, a relative newcomer in the world of digital customer care based in Dublin, Ireland, is taking aim at the issue with an AI-powered platform designed to work across those multiple channels and get to the root of issues based on the context of the problem and the technical savviness of customers based in part on past interactions with those customers.
After starting out as a "voice-first" platform amid the explosion of smart speakers, the company has since broadened its approach to sit inside customer care mobile apps, websites or chatbot/messenger platforms. The company recently landed an extended series A funding round and signed a multi-year deal with Telus to help "revolutionize" the company's digital customer care capabilities.
Hannon said a key learning in the company's process is that "digital engagement" and "digital containment" have emerged as the two key metrics Sweepr is trying to hit. That means the digital care experience has to not only be good enough to get customers to jump in and use it, but also to do a good enough job at solving problems so that the customer does not try to leave to contact the call center.
He said Sweepr is targeting high levels of digital containment – meaning that customers stay in the digital care channel more than 80% of the time.
For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.
Here are a few topics we discussed:
How Sweepr's business has evolved from focusing on voice-connected systems to a more pervasive platform for the connected home (02:15)
How Sweepr is using contextual AI in digital customer care to help pinpoint and fix issues based on what can be gleaned from the technical skill of the consumer (06:00)
Why digital engagement and digital containment have become core metrics in Sweepr's journey into digital customer care (08:00)
A review of Sweepr's target markets, primarily focused on broadband service providers. That focus is expected to expand into connected devices and other markets such as connected cars and connected healthcare (09:50)
Some color on Sweepr's extended series A round and how it will be used to help the company expand its platform and scale up deployments (12:00)
How Sweepr is providing new levels of customer care for Telus' broadband platform, with the potential to support other Telus services (13:05)
Why some some of today's chatbots fall short and what is being done to make them more useful (22:50)
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Latest News
5G Network Automation and AI at Global Megaevents: A Telco AI-at-scale case study with Ooredoo and EricssonNov 02, 2023
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium.Nov 07, 2023
Improve Service Efficiency in the Call Center and Field with Slack AutomationNov 08, 2023
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Day 1Nov 14, 2023