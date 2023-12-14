Sponsored By

Sweepr CTO: 'Engagement' and 'containment' critical metrics for digital customer careSweepr CTO: 'Engagement' and 'containment' critical metrics for digital customer care

Sweepr CTO Jim Hannon discusses the evolutionary path of digital customer care and how contextual AI is helping to improve and harden the experience to entice customers to use (and reuse) those digital platforms.

Jeff Baumgartner

December 14, 2023

At a Glance

  • How Sweepr has evolved from focusing on voice-connected systems to a more pervasive platform for the connected home (02:15)
  • How Sweepr is using contextual AI to help pinpoint and fix issues based partly on the technical skill of the consumer (06:00)
  • How Sweepr is enhancing customer care for Telus' broadband platform, with the potential to support other services (13:05)

The customer care marketing is evolving as broadband service providers and makers of Internet-connected devices look to AI-assisted chatbots and digital platforms to help handle customer problems and relay correct resolutions without forwarding them to call centers with real, live people.

A big challenge in the digital customer care arena is not only to provide a solid, quality experience that can indeed resolve many of the technical issues that customers face day in and day out, but to provide that high level of care across all channels, including voice, the web and mobile apps.

If the digital care capability is high quality and compelling, customers will use it and reuse it, Jim Hannon, chief technology officer of Sweepr, explained on this edition of the Light Reading Podcast.

Sweepr, a relative newcomer in the world of digital customer care based in Dublin, Ireland, is taking aim at the issue with an AI-powered platform designed to work across those multiple channels and get to the root of issues based on the context of the problem and the technical savviness of customers based in part on past interactions with those customers.

After starting out as a "voice-first" platform amid the explosion of smart speakers, the company has since broadened its approach to sit inside customer care mobile apps, websites or chatbot/messenger platforms. The company recently landed an extended series A funding round and signed a multi-year deal with Telus to help "revolutionize" the company's digital customer care capabilities.

Related:Startup Wants to Help ISPs Turn Smart Home Customer Care Into a Profit Center

Hannon said a key learning in the company's process is that "digital engagement" and "digital containment" have emerged as the two key metrics Sweepr is trying to hit. That means the digital care experience has to not only be good enough to get customers to jump in and use it, but also to do a good enough job at solving problems so that the customer does not try to leave to contact the call center.

He said Sweepr is targeting high levels of digital containment – meaning that customers stay in the digital care channel more than 80% of the time.

For a lightly edited transcript, please click the caption button in the video toolbar.

Here are a few topics we discussed:

  • How Sweepr's business has evolved from focusing on voice-connected systems to a more pervasive platform for the connected home (02:15)

  • How Sweepr is using contextual AI in digital customer care to help pinpoint and fix issues based on what can be gleaned from the technical skill of the consumer (06:00)

  • Why digital engagement and digital containment have become core metrics in Sweepr's journey into digital customer care (08:00)

  • A review of Sweepr's target markets, primarily focused on broadband service providers. That focus is expected to expand into connected devices and other markets such as connected cars and connected healthcare (09:50)

  • Some color on Sweepr's extended series A round and how it will be used to help the company expand its platform and scale up deployments (12:00)

  • How Sweepr is providing new levels of customer care for Telus' broadband platform, with the potential to support other Telus services (13:05)

  • Why some some of today's chatbots fall short and what is being done to make them more useful (22:50)

About the Author(s)

Jeff Baumgartner

Jeff Baumgartner

Senior Editor, Light Reading

Jeff Baumgartner is a Senior Editor for Light Reading and is responsible for the day-to-day news coverage and analysis of the cable and video sectors. Follow him on X and LinkedIn.

Baumgartner also served as Site Editor for Light Reading Cable from 2007-2013. In between his two stints at Light Reading, he led tech coverage for Multichannel News and was a regular contributor to Broadcasting + Cable. Baumgartner was named to the 2018 class of the Cable TV Pioneers.

See more from Jeff Baumgartner
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Lockheed Martin has tested portable 5G networks for soldiers.
Security
Lockheed's 5G chief talks JADC2, open RAN and more
Lockheed's 5G chief talks JADC2, open RAN and more

Dec 14, 2023

Aerial view of the United States Pentagon, the Department of Defense headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, near Washington DC
Open RAN
US military bases could get private 5G, delighting Dish
US military bases could get private 5G, delighting Dish

Dec 14, 2023

Telenor logo on a building
Operations
Acquisitive e& adds Telenor Pakistan to shopping cart
Acquisitive e& adds Telenor Pakistan to shopping cart

Dec 14, 2023

Telenor van in the Pakistani countryside
Operations
Eurobites: Telenor exits Pakistan
Eurobites: Telenor exits Pakistan

Dec 14, 2023

Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Network Technology
Transforming Connectivity: Shaping Consumer Experiences and Innovating Networks
Transforming Connectivity: Shaping Consumer Experiences and Innovating Networks

Dec 14, 2023

Sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability
ZTE shares visions on global digitalization and industry sustainability

Dec 6, 2023

Network Technology
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions
ZTE’s 2023 5G Summit and User Congress demonstrates All new technologies and solutions

Dec 6, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News