Podcast: The Divide – INDATEL and Connected2Fiber on monetizing 'fiber to the farmhouse'

On this episode, we hear from Ben Edmond, founder and CEO of Connected2Fiber, a cloud platform that allows fiber providers and MSOs to plan and monetize service routes; and Mel Wagner, CEO of INDATEL, a nationwide network of 700-plus rural broadband operators, and a client of Connected2Fiber.

We discuss the work their companies are doing in rural America to accelerate broadband rollout, the challenges rural operators face with deployment and monetization – including current year-long delays in getting fiber materials – what policy decisions would benefit rural ISPs tasked with building broadband to the hardest-to-reach areas, and why it's crucial to fund middle-mile deployments.

— Nicole Ferraro, contributing editor and host of "The Divide" and "What's the Story?" Light Reading