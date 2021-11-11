Executive Spotlight Q&A: Cisco's Rajesh Chainani

In this Executive Spotlight Q&A, Light Reading's Phil Harvey discusses broadband technology with Rajesh Chainani, Cisco's CTO and managing director of Service Provider Architectures, APJC.

Chainani, a Cisco veteran for more than 20 years, discusses the evolution and diversification of broadband. He details some of the technology choices that service providers must make as they deal with the ever-increasing bandwidth needs expected by end users at lowest cost per bit possible.

Chainani also talks about how cloud native and distributed architectures open the door for greater revenue potential as network operators embrace 5G and evolve their networks.

This Executive Spotlight Q&A podcast is sponsored by Cisco Systems.