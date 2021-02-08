DZS hires Misty Kawecki as CFO

PLANO, Texas – DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, today announced the appointment of Misty Kawecki as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Kawecki brings over 24 years of progressive finance and accounting experience at Big 4 accounting firms and public, private and private equity-owned companies to the role and will serve as a strategic advisor to CEO Charlie Vogt and the Board of Directors. She succeeds Tom Cancro, who served as CFO since 2019.

Prior to DZS, Ms. Kawecki served as CFO and head of operations at MediaKind, a large scale media platform (Mediaroom) spin-out from Ericsson. Before joining MediaKind, she served as the Chief Accounting Officer at Imagine Communications and prior to that, she held Vice President of finance roles at GENBAND and McAfee (Intel). She started her career at EY. Ms. Kawecki has a master's degree in accounting from Texas Tech University.

Read the full announcement here.

DZS