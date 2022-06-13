Ziply Fiber to acquire Oregon-based FWA and fiber services provider

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Ziply Fiber today announced an agreement to acquire Eastern Oregon Net, Inc, better known as EONI, one of Oregon's longest serving and most respected internet service providers. EONI's primary offerings are fiber internet, fixed wireless and voice solutions for residential and commercial customers in Baker, Union and Wallowa counties. The acquisition is scheduled to close later this year, pending regulatory approvals.

Ziply Fiber has announced new fiber construction projects in more than 80 towns across the Northwest since it began its aggressive fiber expansion efforts in the summer of 2020.

Current EONI customers will not see any immediate changes to their service or working relationships while the companies plan to work through operational details in the months to come. When the acquisition closes, the Ziply Fiber and EONI network architecture will be merged to not only deliver greater redundancy and reliability, but also the fastest residential fiber internet in the Northwest, through Ziply Fiber's multi-gig 2- and 5-gig service tiers.

Ziply Fiber has committed to invest more than $500 million to build an advanced, 100-percent fiber network to both suburban and rural communities across the Northwest that have been underserved when it comes to internet access. The company has been actively building fiber across the Northwest since June 2020 and has plans to build and deploy new fiber-optic cables, local hubs, new offices, and new hardware to run the network as part of hundreds of projects across its 250,000-square-mile footprint.

