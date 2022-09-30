Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Converging the HFC & 5G Networks Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

MTA boosts latency, resilience with fiber route to Chicago

News Analysis Nicole Ferraro, Editor, Light Reading 9/30/2022
Comment (0)

With digital infrastructure facing various climate and ecological threats, "future proofing" means more than just installing fiber in vulnerable regions of the US.

For Matanuska Telecom Association (MTA) – an Alaskan telecom co-op founded in 1953 – achieving network resilience and business continuity for customers meant the company needed a path out of the region.

To that end, MTA recently announced that it completed an all-terrestrial fiber route between Alaska and Chicago.

The new route is an extension of the company's AlCan ONE (short for Alaska Canada Overland Network), a 300-mile terrestrial fiber network connecting Alaska to the Canadian border. AlCan ONE was completed in 2020 in partnership with Canadian carrier NorthwesTel, which had a fiber network within 200 miles of the Alaska-Canada border, allowing MTA to connect into Canadian networks.

Fiber installation for MTA's AlCan ONE. (Source: MTA. Used with permission.)
Fiber installation for MTA's AlCan ONE.
(Source: MTA. Used with permission.)

Since then, MTA has worked with other carrier partners to extend that network and add points of presence (POPs) in Calgary and Chicago, in addition to Seattle and Portland.

MTA's Francis LaChapelle, vice president of business development, said it's become "increasingly worrisome" for Alaska to be connected to the rest of the world through the Pacific Northwest due to the threat of "geologic and seismic activity" in the region.

"Whatever happens under sea, whatever happens in the Pacific Northwest, Alaska now has a connection that's to a completely different region of the country," LaChapelle added.

That makes a difference to customers relying on MTA's network for broadband and cloud access.

Indeed, in addition to the resilience afforded by the diversified fiber route, the company also sees its direct access to two "cloud regions" – with the Microsoft Azure Government cloud located in Chicago and Amazon Web Services (AWS) heading to Calgary in 2023 or 2024 – as a selling point for enterprise and government customers.

"What this does is gives all of the enterprise and government, everybody in Alaska, access to multiple regions, both for tier one Internet peering as well as for cloud access," said LaChapelle.

"We've seen a lot of impacts from different types of climate change impacting networks and reliability of networks. So having this kind of geographic diversity really provides a high level of reliability to all the different services we're providing," added Michael Burke, CEO of MTA.

Building a more resilient network with a route to Chicago has other perks, too. MTA execs told Light Reading that network speed is 25% faster between Alaska and Chicago, with latency clocking in at roughly 75 ms round trip.

Branching out

With the route to Chicago, MTA execs feel they're now in good shape to meet customers where they are and where they want to plug into the network.

"At least for now, the customers that we're seeing – the government customers, the carrier customers, the cloud customers, the enterprise – they all are happy with meeting us in those locations," said LaChapelle. "They're all major places to interconnect with either large enterprise or large carrier networks. So I think for now, this feels like we've got pretty good coverage and pretty good diverse locations to interconnect."

And while MTA's builds thus far have been done through private capital, execs said they see opportunities ahead to apply for broadband infrastructure grants coming from the federal government through programs like NTIA's Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD). According to Broadband.Money, Alaska is expected to receive up to $437.2 million through the NTIA.

Burke said there are likely opportunities for MTA's carrier partners to "branch out" into unserved or underserved areas along MTA's route. "I'm sure there'll be opportunities, looking at some of those grants in some harder to serve, more costly areas, to essentially take advantage of this network capacity that now exists," he said.

Related posts:

Nicole Ferraro, editor, Light Reading, and host of "​​The Divide" podcast.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Decoding End to End Automation for 5G: ORAN and Telco Cloud
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization at Home
October 13, 2022 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey: Results and Analysis
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 20, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
October 25, 2022 Coherent Optics: 100G, 400G and Beyond
October 26, 2022 Why should CSPs rethink the role of billing?
October 26, 2022 Service Provider AI Survey 2022 Results: Accelerating AI Deployment in Data Centers and Mobile Networks
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Unicom Jiangsu Completes First-Phase Commercial Deployment of OTN P2MP Private Lines to Enable Digital Transformation of SMEs By Huawei
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison reflects on its transformation journey accelerate Indonesia Digital Transformation By Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE