Marvell and OE Solutions announce 100G QSFP-DD optical modules

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) and OE Solutions today announced the industry's first commercially available 100G QSFP-DD optical modules supporting industrial temperature (I-Temp) for 5G backhaul and aggregation applications. The production ramp of the OE Solutions Coherent Transceiver with the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP (CDSP) is enabling carriers to transition their existing fiber infrastructure to next-generation networks with 100G speeds and support for use cases requiring reliable operation at industrial temperature. The OE Solutions modules with Marvell Deneb CDSPs include an innovative offering with high optical output power designed to bring leading-edge density and performance optimization advantages to existing networks and facilitate the transition from 10G to 100G.

With wireless traffic and data center bandwidth both growing at approximately 40% per year1, carriers are driving a transition from 10G NRZ to 100G coherent solutions in backhaul and access infrastructure to support high bandwidth requirements. Coherent technology maximizes capacity per fiber by 10x compared to 10G NRZ solutions. 100G coherent solutions also offer the flexibility to extend the reach of 10G Tunable SFP+ solutions by more than 5x. By leveraging widely available existing ROADM infrastructure, carriers can deploy coherent optics to enable faster speed, larger capacity and enhanced user experiences across aggregation networks.

OE Solutions and Marvell are providing solutions that offer the form factor, density and cost optimization needed for the 100G transition. In addition, to provide better broadband service, some next-generation access/aggregation boxes will need to reside outdoors, often in extreme temperature environments where ruggedness, endurance and reliability are critical. As the industry's first I-Temp 100G coherent transceiver, the OE Solutions modules with Marvell CDSPs enable this type of network deployment.

The OE Solutions 100G QSFP-DD Coherent Transceiver with the Marvell Deneb Coherent DSP (CDSP) is being showcased at Marvell's booth (#219) and OE Solutions' booth (#56) at ECOC in Basel, Switzerland, September 19-21, 2022.

1. Ericsson Mobility Report, June 2022, industry sources

