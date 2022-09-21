Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G NetworksThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Leading Lights 2022 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Optical/IP Networks

Marvell and OE Solutions announce 100G QSFP-DD optical modules

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/21/2022
Comment (0)

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) and OE Solutions today announced the industry's first commercially available 100G QSFP-DD optical modules supporting industrial temperature (I-Temp) for 5G backhaul and aggregation applications. The production ramp of the OE Solutions Coherent Transceiver with the Marvell® Deneb™ Coherent DSP (CDSP) is enabling carriers to transition their existing fiber infrastructure to next-generation networks with 100G speeds and support for use cases requiring reliable operation at industrial temperature. The OE Solutions modules with Marvell Deneb CDSPs include an innovative offering with high optical output power designed to bring leading-edge density and performance optimization advantages to existing networks and facilitate the transition from 10G to 100G.

With wireless traffic and data center bandwidth both growing at approximately 40% per year1, carriers are driving a transition from 10G NRZ to 100G coherent solutions in backhaul and access infrastructure to support high bandwidth requirements. Coherent technology maximizes capacity per fiber by 10x compared to 10G NRZ solutions. 100G coherent solutions also offer the flexibility to extend the reach of 10G Tunable SFP+ solutions by more than 5x. By leveraging widely available existing ROADM infrastructure, carriers can deploy coherent optics to enable faster speed, larger capacity and enhanced user experiences across aggregation networks.

OE Solutions and Marvell are providing solutions that offer the form factor, density and cost optimization needed for the 100G transition. In addition, to provide better broadband service, some next-generation access/aggregation boxes will need to reside outdoors, often in extreme temperature environments where ruggedness, endurance and reliability are critical. As the industry's first I-Temp 100G coherent transceiver, the OE Solutions modules with Marvell CDSPs enable this type of network deployment.

The OE Solutions 100G QSFP-DD Coherent Transceiver with the Marvell Deneb Coherent DSP (CDSP) is being showcased at Marvell's booth (#219) and OE Solutions' booth (#56) at ECOC in Basel, Switzerland, September 19-21, 2022.

1. Ericsson Mobility Report, June 2022, industry sources

Read the full press release here.

OE Solutions

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 22, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 2
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
October 4, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 6, 2022 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium, Day 2
October 11, 2022 Amdocs Charging: 5G monetization gets supercharged
October 13, 2022 FTTR Realize Experience Monetization in Home
October 18, 2022 Open Ran Digital Symposium, Day 1
October 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Converging Wireline and Wireless Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
LR tackles HFC network transformation, convergence at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo By
New SCTE Standards Groups Prioritize Availability and Reliability By Dean Stoneback, for SCTE
How service assurance accelerates the path to hyperautomation and optimized service monetization By Luc-Yves Pagal Vinette, Director, Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
Why we need broadband-enabled power grids now By Robert F. Cruickshank III, Managing Member, GRIDIoT® Power Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE