Ciena Unveils New Products at OFC

Light Reading 3/13/2018

HANOVER, Md. -- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is taking its industry-leading packet-optical portfolio to another level by adding important aggregation, scale and programmability capabilities that help providers support densification efforts. The new 8180 Coherent Networking Platform and 6500 Reconfigurable Line System (RLS) pave the way for higher density, more adaptive networks that can support densification initiatives in applications such as Data Center Interconnect (DCI), 4G/5G and Fiber Deep. Ciena's 8180 and 6500 RLS platforms help tackle network complexity by combining massive bandwidth scalability and aggregation with integrated intelligence and programmability to improve the end-user experience. For example, they allow operators to roll out their networks much faster, so users can enjoy bandwidth-hungry services like streaming video, virtual reality and future IoT and machine-to-machine applications such as digital health services and self-driving vehicles. Key Facts:

Wireless, cable and data center operators are turning to densification initiatives to boost network capacity and grow competitive advantage in response to the continued growth of mobile devices along with increasing consumer demand for high-speed connectivity. To help operators address these market dynamics, Ciena is introducing two new products that improve operational efficiencies by packing maximum capabilities in a very compact footprint. These include: - The 8180 Coherent Networking Platform is a high-density stackable packet aggregation switch that combines the density, openness, and programmability of a data center switch with the industry-leading capacity and embedded optical intelligence of Ciena’s WaveLogic coherent optics. The 8180 offers powerful optical and packet capabilities with support for 400G wavelengths and scales to 6.4 Tb/s of packet switching. - The 6500 Reconfigurable Line System is a programmable, open and modular line system that scales to support the highest bandwidth requirements of metro and long-haul DCI as well as cable access applications. Designed to provide choice in how providers deploy their line systems (integrated or disaggregated), it also reduces footprint and expands fiber capacity with L-Band. Ciena’s 8180 and 6500 RLS are both designed for ease-of-use with an IT-operational model, and include common open APIs for software programmability, automated provisioning and streaming telemetry as well as simpler integration with back-office systems. With these new products, Ciena is further expanding choice for customers and addressing the diverse technology consumption models present in today’s on-demand environment. Both products will be generally available in the second half of 2018. Executive Comments:

“We live in a fast-paced, ‘app-driven’ world where users have insatiable bandwidth needs and want on-demand services. Survival means offering an incredible customer experience that can only be delivered through more adaptive networks that deliver content and services with on-demand agility. Ciena’s new 8180 and 6500 RLS help operators satisfy this need by focusing programmable and highly scalable resources at fiber dense points in the network.”

- Steve Alexander, Chief Technology Officer, Ciena “For network providers, delivering an optimal customer experience that can keep pace with user demand is a top priority but often a difficult task as one can never predict the next ‘killer app’ or viral event that adds more strain to the network. We think this has drawn providers to consider the option of disaggregated optical systems—such as the ones developed by Ciena for transponders and now switching and line systems—that provide flexibility and choice, especially at the network edge close to the end-user where bandwidth demand will grow the most.”

- Jimmy Yu, Vice President, Optical Transport Market Research, Dell'Oro Group