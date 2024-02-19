NTT Corporation (NTT), NTT Docomo (Docomo), Tokyu Land Corporation and Arsaga Partners have renewed their commitment to develop telecommunications services using NTT's advanced all-photonics Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN).

"We will continue developing [APN IOWN 1.0] to achieve significant reduction in power consumption through applying optoelectronic convergence devices in both network and computing," the companies said in a statement.

NTT's IOWN initiative envisions a next-generation infrastructure capable of enabling high-speed, high-capacity Internet services using photonics-based technologies. It encompasses a networks and information processing infrastructure including terminals that can provide high-speed, high-capacity communication using technology focused on optics, as well as large computational resources.

The IOWN, which would slash power consumption in telecommunications to one-hundredth of current levels, is a cornerstone of NTT's 6G ambitions.

In December, the four companies introduced APN IOWN 1.0 in Shibuya Sakura Stage, the newest landmark in Tokyo's Shibuya district that is currently undergoing a major redevelopment as an entertainment hub.

The Shibuya Sakura Stage sits on a 2.6-hectare site in the Sakuragaoka area, situated adjacent to Shibuya Station, which offers convenient access to other popular sites such as Daikanyama and Ebisu.

NTT, together with its partners, plan to deploy IOWN-powered telecommunications services in the Greater Shibuya area and beyond.

Arsaga Partners, which provides consulting and development services for digital transformation, is tasked with planning and developing applications that would run on APN IOWN 1.0. Tokyu Land Corporation is responsible for providing terminal equipment for APN IOWN 1.0 network services as well as providing the place for verification tests.

NTT, on the other hand, provides technical support and the primary research and development around IOWN, while Docomo evaluates the telecom services that would be created using IOWN technologies.

First service in the pipeline

The four companies last week revealed that the first service under their partnership is now in the development pipeline. Specifically, they are now working on a new conferencing service called "Secure Hotline Powered by IOWN."

"The development of the new remote conferencing service started in response to companies who expressed a need for a service that takes full advantage of APN IOWN 1.0's exceptionally low latency and zero jitter characteristics, enabling users to hold meetings with partners in remote locations as if they were all face-to-face," the companies said.

They added the service aims to achieve a sophisticated user interface and state-of-the-art user experiences. Initial setup and call operation will be intuitive and easy, allowing users to communicate smoothly and effortlessly, said the companies.

"A secure environment using IOWN's dedicated lines for remote communication will ensure robust security for confidential meetings involving corporate strategy, non-public information and stock-related information," they added.