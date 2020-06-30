Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Podcast: US Ignite's Mari Silbey on hybrid networks and new broadband business models

The Philter Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 6/30/2020
Comment (0)

US Ignite's Mari Silbey joins Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser and Phil Harvey for a discussion about what changes are ahead in how cities and companies can provide broadband to residents in underserved areas.

The pandemic has been a wake-up call to broadband's overall importance in the US economy. While some big telcos are waiving data caps and other penalties to make it easier for consumers to stay connected, those companies are not necessarily speeding up their efforts to connect underserved and rural communities.


"It's difficult to make the economic case for a lot of broadband providers to go into these sparser, less populated communities," Silbey said. "But on the other hand, that doesn't mean the need is any less there and there still needs to be a solution and a way to get those areas connected."

With tax revenue in decline in most places, thanks to businesses shutting or slowing down, cities are weighing the risks of public, private and hybrid networks to see which model might work best for their residents and geography. Silbey has all the details and as well as some examples of new business models being used in Westminster, Maryland; Fullerton, California; and Lincoln, Nebraska.

SRNL Fiber Optic Cable Installation

The report, "Broadband Models for Unserved and Underserved Communities," will be available from US Ignite and Altman Vilandrie & Company later this month.

Silbey's new podcast, featuring conversations about smart cities, connected communities and wireless networking is available on Spotify.

You can find more episodes of the Light Reading podcast on Google, SoundCloud or Spotify.

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Achieve Transformative Revenue Growth Using “Location Intelligence”
Cybersecurity for Small and Midsized Businesses: A New Opportunity for Service Providers
Case Study: How Service Providers Can Deploy a Cloud-Based Security Service at a Low Cost
White Paper: Get Effective Layered Security Protection from Threats Inside and Outside Service Provider Networks
White Paper: Cisco 8000 Series Routers: Trustworthy Hardware Designed to Protect Against Threats and Attacks
Modernize your network edge with ASR 9000 series
White Paper: The Cisco 8000 Series Router: A Breakthrough in Routing
White Paper: IOS XR7: The New Operating System that is Thin, Fit and Modern
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from The Philter
T-Mobile confirms layoffs but won't discuss numbers

T-Mobile 'evolves' its workforce to include fewer people.

T-Mobile's 'significant capacity issues' led to network outage

While misinformation rocketed around the Internet, T-Mobile said an issue in its network core was to blame for a multi-hour outage on Monday.

Ciena's webscale sales show cloud growth, consistency

The optical networking firm has nine consecutive quarters with more than $100 million in direct sales to its webscale customers.

Zoom blooms and another boom looms soon

After attracting 265,400 customers with more than 10 employees and a whole host of weird cocktail parties, the video conference star predicts another killer quarter ahead.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE