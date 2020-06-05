Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Optical Networking Symposium 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
FTTX

Openreach still has a Huawei problem

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 5/6/2020
Comment (0)

Back in July 2018, Openreach, the BT networks progeny that does not like to be seen with its parent, published a press release it must pain executives to read nearly two years later.

That release identifies China's Huawei and Finland's Nokia as the two equipment vendors chosen to build the company's full-fiber network. The plan, at the time, was to reach about 3 million UK homes by the end of this year, but Openreach is now targeting 4 million by March 2021. There is just one problem: Out of favor in political circles, Huawei was hit with major restrictions at the start of this year. Under new government rules, it will not be allowed to supply equipment to more than 35% of properties in the Openreach full-fiber network.

Given the network equivalent of a breathalyzer, Openreach would currently exceed this limit. By how much, it will not say, and it insists it will be compliant with government rules by an agreed deadline. "We have committed to reduce our usage of Huawei to a maximum of 35% of our FTTP [fiber-to-the-premises] access networks within the three-year timescale outlined by the DCMS [Department for Culture, Media and Sport] review," said a spokesperson for the operator in emailed comments.

Over the limit
Openreach may have overindulged on Huawei in the last two years.
Openreach may have overindulged on Huawei in the last two years.

But ensuring compliance might not be easy. The equipment that Huawei and Nokia are providing is known as the "headend" and essentially comprises the electronics installed in Openreach exchanges. As of today, Huawei probably accounts for most of the footprint. In its July 2018 statement, Openreach said the Chinese vendor had already started deploying kit, while Nokia was not expected to join it until a year later. By then, Openreach's full-fiber network passed about 1.5 million homes. Even if Nokia served all the 640,000 properties covered in the last six months of 2019, Huawei would seem likely to have the majority share.

Under the telco definition of "passed," however, it is unclear if all the relevant exchanges have been kitted out. Although Openreach's full-fiber network covered nearly 2.2 million properties in December, only 465,000 were actually connected to full-fiber services. Nor is Openreach stopping at 4 million. Its ultimate ambition, provided regulators play nicely, is to reach about 15 million homes by the mid-2020s. If authorities measure Huawei's presence against this target, any reduction may be unnecessary.

Philip Jansen, BT's chief executive, has certainly downplayed the hassle. "The main impact is on the mobile side, not on the fixed side," he told analysts on a call in January. Besides limiting Huawei's full-fiber role, the UK government has similarly restricted it to just 35% of any 5G network. This condition, say BT executives, is far more exacting because it will force BT to replace some of Huawei's 4G equipment as well.

In total, Jansen estimates the fixed and mobile swap-out will cost roughly £500 million (US$619 million) over the next five years. That sounds more than manageable. An additional £100 million ($124 million) a year would represent only a sliver of the £24 billion ($29.7 billion) BT spent on capital expenditure and operating costs in 2019.

The greater risk is perhaps of a delay to the full-fiber rollout as BT adapts to Huawei restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In an article written for the Telegraph newspaper this week, Openreach CEO Clive Selley insisted deployment was on track. The virus had even helped, he suggested, by leaving "roads deserted" for Openreach engineers. In the final three months of 2019, Openreach was hitting about 26,000 properties a week. With just a slight increase, it would be on course for about 4 million by March 2021.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Even so, the planned introduction of a new vendor seems likely to happen before the UK has entirely emerged from its virus lockdown. "We expect to appoint a third strategic FTTP supplier soon," said Openreach's spokesperson. Although the operator has not publicly named any candidates, US-based Cisco has previously been linked with the job, and Adtran, another US vendor, has confirmed its participation in a tender. "We expect them [BT] to make a decision sometime in the next month or so," said Dan Whalen, Adtran's chief product officer, on a phone call to Light Reading in late April.

The decision to introduce a third vendor seemed to come in anticipation of a clampdown on Huawei, and the move would be challenging even in normal circumstances. In an article published last November, Mark Jackson, a computer engineer who runs the IPPreview blog, said that "mixing lots of different kit from different vendors can sometimes lead to long-term differences in performance and capability."

Openreach now faces the possibility of disruption triggered by the outbreak of COVID-19. Nokia has already blamed a €200 million ($216 million) shortfall in first-quarter revenues on supply chain constraints that punished sales of optical equipment. "We have gone from a supply chain risk environment now into more of a delivery-related risk environment, because the challenge of COVID-19 is how to complete installations in a world where there are restrictions on site," said Kristian Pullola, Nokia's chief financial officer, on a call last week.

Setting itself up as a supplier to BT, a new vendor could have an even bigger challenge, although Whalen insists Adtran is in a good position. "We were not very reliant on China to start with," he told Light Reading. "Most of our manufacturing had been moved out of China years ago and from a components perspective we really got ahead of the curve and pre-ordered a lot of the things we needed back in December."

China avoidance could become routine in the long run. Accused of trying to cover up the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and of seeking economic and geopolitical advantage amid the crisis, China is feeling a backlash from western countries previously on cordial terms with it. In the UK, calls by some influential members of the governing Conservative Party for a complete ejection of Huawei have grown louder. Nor does US pressure to ban a Chinese company deemed a security threat appear to have relented. Just this week, the White House was said to be considering the possible withdrawal from the UK of spy planes, intelligence officials and other assets.

When the UK published its rules about Huawei and other so-called "high-risk vendors" in January, it said its 35% cap "will be kept under review to determine whether it should be further reduced as the market diversifies." Amid the current tension, a prudent Openreach would be thinking about ways to bring Huawei well below the limit.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Tackling the Gigabit Home Networking Challenges
Network Performance Score
Mobile Network Operations in a 5G World – A Real-World Survey
Solution Overview: Deploy Applications from Core to Edge and Multicloud
Video: Get Application Agility and Data Center Automation with ACI Anywhere
Webinar: Wi-Fi 6 + 5G – The Perfect Combination for Your Business
451 Report: Delivering the Cloud Experience on Hyperconverged Infrastructure
Infographic: Top Three Threats and How to Outsmart Them
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
As Nokia bolsters 5G spend, other R&D is suffering

The Finnish vendor's efforts to restore the all-important 5G business have put a squeeze on other investment activity.

Brits lead the world on 5G mast burning

Telecom vandalism spurred by coronavirus fears just hasn't taken off in other parts of the world.

As Ericsson advances, Nokia's 5G business may be finished in China

Where does China's recent award of major 5G contracts leave the Nordic equipment makers?

Those pestiferous men and their 5G machines

Stay away from 5G masts, inject yourself with Dettol and douse your cornflakes in pure alcohol. The COVID-19 madness spreads.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 21, 2020 Supercharge your Fiber Broadband Service: How open, disaggregated software-defined access networks can be a game changer
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - 1
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE